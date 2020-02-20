Locals among favorites at VI indoor track championships

HOUGHTON — Local Section VI indoor track meet participants will not only travel a long distance to this weekend's state qualifying meet at Houghton College, they're also bringing plenty of long distance — and plenty of speed — with them.
The 2020 Section VI Indoor Track and Field State Qualifier meet will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday with a number of local athletes expected to perform well and punch their tickets to the NYSPHSAA Championship Meet on March 7 at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex on Staten Island.
Lockport junior Sydney Nowicki enters the meet with the fastest time in Western New York in the 1,000 meter run so far this season. Nowicki's 2:57.2 also ranks her in the Top 20 in New York State. Lockport head coaches Josh Jablonski and Matt Vermette also plan to run Nowicki in the 1,500 run, where she is currently seeded third in WNY.
Grand Island will also bring two of its top runners to sectionals in the 1,000 in sophomore Riley Joseph (also ranked Top 10 in 3,000) and sophomore Faith Caldwell.
Niagara Falls head coach Rich Maranto said he's proud of the strides that his junior 1,000 meter participant, Patrick Klinger, has made, Klinger, who has qualified for sectionals in both the 1,000 and 1,600 runs, is also an outstanding cross country runner for the Wolverines.
“He's pretty competitive and this will be his first real big race at a high level,” Maranto said. “He's come a long, long way over the last couple of years.”
Among other top 1,000 local runners at sectionals are Starpoint senior Kellen Stenman and North Tonawanda sophomore Gabriel Christopher. NT junior John Paul Barone is among the top qualifiers in the boys 3,2000 final.
Don't turn your head if you plan to watch Niagara Falls senior Abraham Averhart or Lockport junior Kahniya James compete in the sprint finals because you might miss two of he fastest runners in the entire state.
Averhart is the top-ranked 55-meter dash participant on Saturday, but there's a host of other locals seeking to beat him, including junior teammate Isaiah Williams, Lockport junior Collin Thompson and Lions junior Joe Taylor. Averhart will go on to compete in other sped events, including the triple jump (42-11 3/4), where he's seeded second and he's captain of the NFHS 4-by-200 relay, along with Williams, senior Kalem Chappell and sophomore Jason Kamat.
James (7.10) is ranked third in the state in the 55 dash.
“She'll compete against number one Markira Garner of McKinley and number two Jada Kenner of Tapestry for the Section VI crown,” said Lockport assistant coach Tim Willett. “Those three potentially could line up next to each other in the finals at the state meet as well.”
Other 55 dash finalists include Niagara Falls junior Mya Miles, who's ranked 11th.
Lockport's Thompson is a top-five seed in the boys 300. Also in the finals is NT junior Jackson Chlebowy (seeded 9th). James is seeded third in the girls' 300.
GI super senior Sebastion Melendez is seeded second in the finals of the boys 600 meter race., but don't count out Kenmore West senior Aaron Mendez, who's sedded 12th. Lady Vikings sophomore Noelle Linenfelser is a top five seed in the girls' 600. Other locals in the mix in that event include Kenmore East senior Maddie Fox and Niagara Falls senior Molly Chiarella.
“Molly just broke the school record in the 600,” coach Maranto said. “She's signed with a D3 school (Oneonta) and plans to run there.”
Lockport will also be represented by two runners in the boys 55 meter hurdles final, seniors Tranx Caubang and Larente Shelton
In the thrower's circle, Lockport junior Skylar Pointer has posted distances in the shot and weight throw that put her among the top in the section. She is seeded 4th in both events. A top three finish will qualifier her in either event as she has thrown to the state standard distance in both events already, Willett said.
Other top girls shot putters include Starpoint sophomore Veda Jauch (seeded second in the girls' weight throw) and Ken East senior Grace Czyz. In the boys' weight throw finals are Lockport senior Andrew Pressley and junior Ashlar Kearns. The top local boys shot put participant is Niagara Falls senior Tajear Moore, who's seeded 13th.
Trip Vohland is a top 4 contender in the triple jump for Lockport, where Averhart is seeded second, with a season best 41-02.75 into the sand. Top two will qualify for the state meet, so Vohland could be a dark horse to qualify. Girls triple jump finalists include Lockport seniors Jasmine White and Michaela Kurbs.
Boys high jump finalists include Lockport junior Ben Delahunt. White is sedded 9th in the girls' high jump. Ken East junior Emma Newman is seventh. Boys long jump finalists will feature Starpoint junior Cristian Donahue, who's seeded sixth.
Kurbs is seeded 11th in the girls' long jump. Starpoint sophomore Rachel Dickey is the 10th seed and Newman is 13th.
Starpoint sophomore Alyssa Armitage has cleared 10 feet in the pole vault and is ranked No. 3 in the section. NT senior Megan Marra is seeded 10th. Lockport's Caubang is seeded 8th in the boys' pole vault.
Follow veteran Lockport sports reporter and editor John D'Onofrio on Twitter at @JohnD'Onofrio7.
