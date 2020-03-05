CHEEKTOWAGA — As the years go on, Unified Sports keep getting stronger.
Section VI orchestrated its third annual Unified bowling tournament Monday afternoon at Airport Lanes in Cheektowaga. Of the 22 teams and roughly 400 athletes in attendance, four of our coverage area schools got in on the action, with Niagara Falls, Newfane, Starpoint and Grand Island.
As the ‘Spread the Word Inclusion’ movement takes off this week, the Unified Sports landscape continues to grow in the Western New York region and across the Empire State as a whole. Even in three years of the tournament, it has grow from 13 teams in 2018, to 18 last season, before getting to 23 overall (one school dropping out prior to the tournament) today.
This makes it the biggest Unified bowling event in the state and one of the biggest among all Unified programs.
NYSPHSAA’s assistant director Todd Nelson shared that Unified bowling has been going on for five years now in NYS, also mentioning how much Unified as a whole has grown over the last seven years. The first year of Unified saw 12 schools in the state participating and has ballooned up to 220, a figure that Nelson shared is higher than the amount of field or ice hockey programs.
The growth of Unified is tremendous, but Nelson sees even more to come.
“Our ultimate goal is to have a Unified sport offering in each season, so one in the fall, one in the winter and one in the spring,” Nelson said. “ ... Now Section II, which has been our first section to do it, they’re gonna consider Unified cross country for this coming fall. So we hope everyone gets to that point. I know Section VI here they’ve done intramural Unified volleyball, that’s an option. Other sections have talked about Unified golf, Unified soccer, maybe Unified softball, something like those along.
“ ... We’re not trying to prepare kids for the next level of competition, we’re preparing students for the next level of life and that’s what this program does. Through athletics, it provides a bond that kids can have and friendship, it talks about dedication, it talks about disappointment, overcoming obstacles and just enjoying your whole high school experience.”
Nelson added that the expansion of Unified can be attributed to NYSPHSAA’s partnership with Special Olympics New York.
Luke Folts, Special Olympics New York’s director of program for Unified Sports, has seen how much has come for Unified in his four years with Special Olympics. Folts made sure to heap praises on the many who have gotten the ball rolling for the program’s mission to promote an inclusive culture, specifically Section VI Unified bowling chair and retired Newfane coach Doug Ames.
As far as the future goes, Folts sees the possibility of sports like flag football and even intramural bocce, following suit with other areas in the state.
Section VI executive director Timm Slade shared how the growth specifically has gone from an original group of six member schools here in WNY to over 40. Slade believes the biggest impact of this avenue is that it’s a place where all students can not only participate in, but kids on both sides (athletes and partners) can learn from it.
One other thought for Unified bowling’s future that Slade shared was having a true sectional championship event and potentially a state championship tournament. But he made it known that that is not the main purpose that Unified Sports stands on.
Winning or losing isn’t the key, it’s about having fun.
“It’s probably one of the best sports programs that you will ever be involved with. I mean it takes things to a different level,” Slade said. “And it certainly shows the main intent if interscholastic athletics, without question, and it’s just wonderful being a part of it.”
Slade also noted that Section VI brought a proposal to NYSPHSAA that allows student-athletes that turn 19 past July 1 to compete in Unified Sports, affecting rule change prior to the 2019-20 school year that “aged out” kids in the past.
Starpoint Unified bowling partner Katie Urchik has been with the team for the past two seasons and also helped with the Spartans’ Unified basketball program. Urchik talked about how much her role with her team means to her because she believes it exposes her to other students in school that she may not see with her regular class schedule. She loves being able to see bowling student-athlete Diana Blyashuk during the day, often sharing hugs when they meet up at lunch time.
For those outside of the Unified Sports world, Urchik discussed what some may not be aware of about the programs.
“It helps you better understand and build patience towards kids who may not be the same as you, so everyday it’s easier to understand people who are different than you,” Urchik said. “Because you’ve had all this practice and it becomes the norm.”
Niagara Falls Unified bowling coach Matt Leo has seen how much the sport has grown in just his second year on the job. What makes it fun for him is seeing how much joy it brings to his kids to even be a part of their own sporting community. Leo made sure to shout out the Wolverines’ senior partners, who he said has given the underclassmen partners a great foundation to build on over the next few years.
Leo also discussed what makes his job as head coach so rewarding.
“I think just seeing the kids interact, and have fun, and seeing them interact in school. When we’re not at practice, when we’re not at a match, they still see each other in school,” Leo said. “And they get excited to see each other, both partners and athletes. It just really helps with spreading the whole message of inclusion that we’re trying to spread throughout”
