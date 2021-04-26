TONAWANDA — As it always seems, life is good for Canisius football.
The Crusaders cruised in their latest showing Saturday, taking a trip to handle rival St. Joe's, 48-7. Canisius (3-1, 3-0 Monsignor Martin Athletic Association), after pilling up an 111-7 margin over the Marauders this spring season, is headed back to the MMAA title game, as the Crusaders look for back-to-back league championships for the first time since 2016 and 2017.
The defending New York Catholic High School Athletic Association champions got another dazzling effort from junior quarterback Tyler Baker, as the Lockport native recorded four total touchdowns (3 passing, 1 rushing), with 65 passing yards and 79 rushing yards. Senior running back and Niagara Falls native Joe Dixon also got into the end zone, helping Canisius stamp a second consecutive win over the Marauders.
Senior Lockport native Amier Mohammad also performed well at linebacker, adding three tackles in another dominant outing by the Crusaders defense. In three Monsignor Marting games this spring, Canisius has allowed 14 total points.
But when you look beyond their success, this spring has been abnormal for the Crusaders.
Things started out funky, as Canisius' season opener with St. Francis was moved from March 27 — a Saturday afternoon tilt — to Tuesday, April 6, with the Red Raiders on a COVID pause. In the meantime, the Crusaders rolled Joe's, 63-0, when the latter filled in for the Red Raiders, before taking a 28-7 win over Frannies in the rescheduled matchup.
Things got weirder from there. Sans an opportunity to go back to states, Canisius' next-best chance was setting up a non-league game with Section I's Iona Prep, which pitted New York State's No. 1-ranked Gaels against the No. 2-ranked Crusaders, according to MaxPreps.com.
Canisius took one on the chin in that matchup, falling 56-7. But it must be noted that it was the Crusaders' second game in five days, as they played the Gaels the same week they played the Red Raiders, including a six-hour bus ride to New Rochelle.
Things took another turn from there, this time with the Crusaders going on pause. While having to quarantine, Canisius' April 17 rematch with St. Francis was canceled. All that led to another game against the Marauders, which is unique in itself with having to play a second regular season game against an opponent.
Regardless of the twists and turns, players like Dixon have enjoyed playing again.
"It was just good to be able to get back out here with my guys for one last run. We'll cap that off May 8," said Dixon, alluding to Canisius' Monsignor Martin championship matchup that'll be played against the winner of this weekend's Joe's and St. Francis game. "Hopefully winning a championship, that's what we've been working for, so that's all it really is."
Dixon, an FCS Sacred Heart commit, noted how disappointed he and the team are in not being able to make another run at a state title. But winning the Monsignor Martin again and "being the best in Western New York" is a nice consolation prize in his eyes.
No matter how messy things have looked, the spring was beneficial for kids like Mohammad. Mentioning how "tough" and "frustrating" this year and odd spring have been, Mohammad has been doing his best to let his play talk on the field.
Not being able to play a fall season has held kids back in recruiting, but the Lockport native was able to make up for that by setting himself up for an extra year before college.
"It gives me another opportunity to get film and to show my talent," said Mohammad, who will be attending South Carolina's Palmetto Prep Academy in the fall.
Baker said his focus this spring has been on becoming an even greater pocket passer, as he's already shown to be one of the top mobile QBs in WNY. The fellow Lockport native hopes to continue this into the fall for his senior season, as Baker noted how crucial it's been to be back on the field.
"Losing that fall season, it really stunk because we didn't have college camps going into the season," Baker said. "So I mean I (couldn't) really get looked at by college coaches. We had that little flag football thing, so that helped out a little bit, but this spring season's been huge because it helped me get more looks from college coaches. They all wanted my junior film, so it really helped a lot getting my film out there."
That flag league Baker referred to was the Cross Training Athletics Flag Football Club League, which featured over 550 players from roughly 20 programs throughout WNY back in the fall.
The junior signal caller has earned a Division I scholarship offer from FCS Monmouth, as well as offers with Ivy League programs Penn and Columbia. Baker has also drawn interest from the service academy schools — Army, Navy and Air Force — as well as other FBS schools primarily in the Mid-American Conference, but also some in the Power 5 ranks.
