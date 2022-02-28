Locals show well at indoor qualifier

Five Greater Niagara Region student-athletes will head to Staten Island for Saturday’s NYSPHSAA indoor track and field championships.
Grand Island’s Michael Christensen and Rebecca Schultz, Niagara Falls’ David Litten and Starpoint’s Veda Jauch and Alyssa Armitage punched their tickets at the Section VI state qualifier, which was held Saturday at Houghton College.
Christensen, Litten and Jauch will go to throw having posted some of the top marks in the area in the weight throw and shot put all season. Jauch is actually among the best in the nation, her season-long throw of 48 feet, 7.5 inches at one point 12th in the county and first in the state. She posted the section’s best shot put mark (35-6) at the qualifier, winning both events.
Litten won boys weight throw Saturday with a toss of 58 feet, 11.5 inches. Christensen was second at 50 feet, 2.25 inches. LItten also placed fourth in boys shot put (39-10 1/4).
Armitage, far and away Section VI’s top girls pole vaulter this winter, won the event by clearing 11 feet, 6 inches. Schultz was second in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 8.82 seconds. Armitage also placed third in the 55-meter dash (7.69).
Nine other locals just missed the state mark by placing third at the VI qualifier. The boys’ side had Lockport’s Austin Zimmerman (high jump, 5-8), Niagara Falls’ Tyler White (weight throw, 47-3), North Tonawanda’s Joe Blose (triple jump, 38-11) and Starpoint’s Nate Adams (3,200, 10:13.52).
For the girls, Lockport’s Dalanie Gill, North Tonawanda’s Lindsey Franklin and Starpoint’s Madyson Bush and Faith Belkota all tied for third in pole vault at 7-6. Starpoint’s Shannon Zugelder was third in the 3,000 (10:49.28) and fifth in the 1,500 (5:18.29).
Three boys — NT’s Gabe Christopher (600, 3:50.12) and Starpoint’s Peyton Spatorico (3,200, 10:16.57) and Nolan Armitage (pole vault, 11-3) place fourth, as did two girls — GI’s Brooke Christensen (weight throw, 36-7) and Lockport’s Kelly Weidel (high jump, 4-10).
Placing fifth were a pair of girls, GI’s Natalie Carter (1,500 race walk, 8:46.11) and Starpoint’s Rachel Dickey (long jump, 16-7 1/4).
Grand Island’s 4x200 girls were the best local relay, placing second at 1:53.54. Niagara Falls’ 4x400 boys were fourth (3:50.12) while Starpoint’s boys 4x800 (8:52.66) was fifth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.