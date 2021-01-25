Lockport boys swimming searching for 8th straight NFL title

LOCKPORT — The Lions have an eighth consecutive Niagara Frontier League championship at stake. But that’s the last thing on everyone’s minds.
Lockport boys swimming is in its second week back in the pools as the Lions prep for a season- and home-opening meet Feb. 5 against Kenmore. But for head coach John Sullivan, the coronavirus has made this season anything but business as usual.
“We had a really nice first week given that we’re just approaching 12 months since some of these guys have actually been in the water,” Sullivan said. “A couple of them are fall sport athletes, but even so, it’s almost two months since those have been running.”
The main focus has been injury-prevention training, as Sullivan and the crew inch their way along into the rhythm of a normal season. But it is hard not to ignore the changes: an expeditious training camp, half the schedule of a regular swim season, no spectators in the stands.
After reestablishing “a balance and feel in the water” in week one, Sullivan plans to switch things to more speed-emphasized training style.
“I think I just wrote on today’s workout that there’s gonna be no garbage yards this year in practice,” Sullivan said. “Everything that we’re gonna do has to be with a purpose and very specific. Quality over quantity this year.”
More than ever, the Lockport staff hopes to send the senior class off on the right note. Unlike some of the sports that were pushed back from the fall, or canceled all together like indoor track and field, Sullivan wants to cultivate the best experience possible for his senior swimmers.
“We want to do right by our seniors this year. We’ve got four of those guys and we want them to be able to have something that looks normal to finish the year,” Sullivan said.
One of the traditions Lockport plans to bring back is hosting its ‘tread-a-thon’ fundraiser, which takes place on the Lions’ last Saturday practice day of the season. After the event, Lockport hosts a tailgate-esque cookout in the high school’s parking lot, where burgers and hot dogs are charred up.
But the seniors’ culmination meal? A fresh steak for each of them.
“It’s so funny because our one senior was here and he just said does he get his steak dinner this year,” Sullivan said. “ ... It’s kind of a right of passage and tradition, so with the restrictions, we’re gonna have to come up with something that’s different but meets that need to keep that going somehow.”
Andrew Hildreth (50-yard free), Jack Marso (backstroke), Jake Schnure (butterfly) and Erik Artieri (freestyle) make up the senior class, and Sullivan anticipates them guiding this year’s group. Hildreth is the only returning member who competed in last year’s Section VI championships, while Schnure and Marso competed for the Lions in the Class A championship meet.
Aidan Morgan returns after taking silver in the 500 free in the Class A meet, as does Drew Kaufman after a fifth-place finish there in the 100 backstroke. The sophomores look to capitalize on strong freshmen campaigns.
Other contributors of note include Batradz “Buzz” Djikkaity and Luke Menges after breakout 2019-20 seasons, as well as Payton Thompson, Jonathan Carmina and Kenny Currie coming up from the JV ranks. Seventh grader Aiden Moran, who shined in the Buffalo Area Aquatic Club and Clarence Swim Club, should be in the mix as well.
Despite a roster cut down due COVID restrictions and various other losses, the team’s senior leaders are taking these moments in each day.
“I think it’s just really special to be back. I think this year’s been very tough for all of us,” Marso said. “But I think just seeing all my friends and all my swim teammates it’s just something that I didn’t think was possible this year.”
Hildreth concurred, saying how nice it’s been to be back moving around and socializing with friends again.
“It’s a lot different than sitting home on a computer all day,” Hildreth said. “And it’s what I look forward to at the end of my day.”
Marso recalls trying to train throughout the 2020 and how it was “a little daunting,” factoring in how tough it was to get into pools in the area.
“I didn’t know how I was gonna really train. I think just besides the circumstances, I just ran a lot, got outside. Stayed away from the people that might be infectious,” Marso shared with a chuckle.
Hildreth was able to stay in shape as member of the cross country team in the fall. But with that season ending in November, the senior made sure to stay on top of things in case the season was saved.
“I’d wake up before a school day, go to the (Lockport YMCA) at 5 or 6 in the morning,” Hildreth said. “And I’d swim a couple of laps there. It is kind of hard too, like sitting at home all the time, your muscles aren’t used to it. It’s a lot different.”
Marso said he had times he wanted to break last year, so he’s in that same frame of mind going into the 2021 season. His hope is to keep breaking those times and that his teammates do the same.
Hildreth once again agreed, sharing how he and the Lions can thrive throughout the season, no matter how short it is.
“The same goes for me; supporting all of my teammates, trying to break goals,” Hildreth said.
“I have my own personal goals, everyone has their own personal goals based off your own activity level. I’m really trying to put in the effort in our shortened season that we have here, trying to get back where I was last year. And then I hope we get to go to NFLs, possibly sectionals (and) see some of our teammates compete.”
But again, the quest for an eighth straight NFL title is not the focus. There’s almost an out-of-sight, out-of-mind mentality towards it.
“Honestly, we don’t talk about it. We just try to get better each day. The chips are gonna fall where they fall this year,” Sullivan said.
“It’s a short season, we only get to see each team once and it’s about building ... doing right by kids this year. Giving them some sense of normalcy in this just chaos. And at the same time, bringing new guys into our program and having them have a real good experience, so that they do want to come back for the next four (seasons) ... we’ve got a couple seventh graders kicking around, we want them for six years, to be real contributors to the program.”
