Lockport brass discuss future of modified sports

One of the toughest parts about the COVID-19 pandemic has been seeing kids not playing sports. That trickles through every level, including modified.
But with the Lockport City School District going without most modified sports this school year, coach Josh Jablonski has spoken out about how the middle schoolers may be getting left behind.
“Obviously, I think that’s the foundation of organized team play and some of the fundamentals of whatever sport,” said Jablonski, the modified boys volleyball coach at North Park Junior High School. “My biggest concern is not so much impact this year, but a lasting impact on the development on those athletic teams. ... I can’t speak for what kids are going through over this last year. It’s gotta be a very difficult struggle not being around your friends, not having just that normalcy that you’ve grown up with.”
Jablonski has personal cause for concern, seeing as his volleyball program is only in its third year of existence. If no volleyball is played with his kids this school year, it’ll be two full years between competition for them, spanning from the fall of 2019 to presumably this coming fall.
But Jablonski also believes that the mental health component for the kids is what’s more important. Having used athletics as an outlet since his childhood, he discussed what may have a bigger effect in terms of no modified play.
“It’s just great for your mental well-being. Social, emotional, mental well-being, not just physical,” Jablonski said. “And I think kids need that more than ever.”
One fill-in for now will be holding intramural sports. Some activities on the slate are flag football, soccer, badminton, pickle ball, frisbee golf and lacrosse, in a socially-distant fashion of course, at both North Park and Emmet Belknap Intermediate School.
But again, these will only pale in comparison to modified sports, as intramurals will only go two to three times per week for eight weeks in the spring, rather than a five- to six-day practice and game schedule.
So this has pushed Jablonski to be creative in sharing ideas. One thought that came to mind was bringing up the modified coaches to work in their respective sports at the high school level, especially if JV programs are taking on different-sized rosters with the overflow from no modified teams.
That overflow has even filtered into how some coaches are building their rosters, as Jablonski shared that JV boys volleyball Tyler Sieczkarek has a few seventh graders on this year’s team.
“Coach pretty much said they’re a modified team competing JV. They’ve been that way for a couple years now,” Jablonski said. “And there’s at least a couple eighth graders (Lucas Pynn, Caleb Barry and Ehren Pettapiece) that got pulled up on varsity.”
Jablonski also coaches the Lions’ indoor track and field team. He’s seen just how much time can be taken away from athletes already, as Lockport seniors and Syracuse University commits Kahniya James and Sydney Nowicki weren’t able to compete, as well as another NYSPHSAA competitor, thrower Skylar Pointer, with the cancellations of last spring season and the indoor season this past winter.
That’s what pushes him to believe that the kids in the classes of 2021 and 2022 are suffering most, due to the fact that their lost junior and/or senior seasons may impact their recruitment moving forward.
That brings it back to the unique ideas Jablonski had in mind. Rather than focusing on competition, he wonders why allowing these track student-athletes just to train and practice — which he’s also suggested for the modified kids — was not considered.
“They wouldn’t even care if they had a meet. But I’m sure you’d be able to find a way to at least have one competition,” Jablonski said. “ ... Have a month, have a four-week season where kids just learn a sport and practice and see what it takes. You’re not getting the full feel, I understand that, but again anything’s better than nothing.”
Jablonski’s push also comes from seeing the decline in athletic participation at the modified level. Despite the switch to a fully-combined class with Emmet Belknap going with fifth- and sixth-grade and North Park taking all of Lockport’s seventh and eighth graders from 2011 on, Jablonski shared how the numbers have diminished in comparison to when North Park and Emmet were separate junior high schools.
Another tough aspect about the situation is it’s not uniform throughout the Niagara Frontier League, let alone Section VI. Former Lockport athletic director and current NFL executive Pat Burke said the plan for most of the year has been to hold off on modified sports. But with COVID restrictions softening, as well as more vaccinations taking place, the fall sports season II is seeing more participation for modified teams.
When it comes to competing, the ball is truly in the court of each respective district.
“Some teams are playing and some teams are not. We have nine teams in the league, not everybody’s playing modified,” said Burke, as five programs competed in modified basketball this winter.
“ ... Everyone has their own issues. I don’t know how they’re teaching their kids. Are they teaching three days a week? Four days a week? Are they not in school at all? Do I have facilities that can accommodate that? It’s just something with all this COVID stuff that’s just not allowing me to do it this year. All those things come into play and, for me in my job now, I can’t lay a value judgment on that. Everyone knows their own situation, so they make the best decision for their school.”
Burke said the plan at the moment is to go without modified track as a league as well in the spring, due to Lockport and Niagara Falls historically being the only two NFL programs to field teams.
Current Lockport AD Todd Sukdolak also cited some of the same issues as to why Lockport went a different route with modified, also stating how “unbelievably difficult and challenging” the 2020-21 school year has been.
With some of the venue issues, the in-person and remote learning dynamic and transportation with COVID restrictions, Sukdolak shared how these factors handicapped him from producing a traditional modified schedule.
“I’m using my bigger venues now as spaces for the varsity teams, meaning I’ve gotta have a place in case of rain and bad weather, lighting,” Sukdolak said.
“So Emmet is off limits to anybody but football, just in case I have to evacuate to an area. ... Officials is huge, I’m gonna have to hire my own officials because they don’t have any officials to do modified games. ... Getting kids back to the venues. Because we’re still in hybrid, kids leave and they have to get back whenever they would be able to practice. I have one bus before 4 o’clock p.m. and busing is another big issue.
“ ... It was a combination of a lot of things. Believe me, I’m a sport guy, I want to have the sports. But I also want to keep the kids safe.”
Sukdolak also cited some logistics issues with coaches as well. For instance, Bill Morello, the Lions’ varsity wrestling coach, also serves as the modified girls lacrosse coach, which generally isn’t a problem but would be this year due to wrestling moving back from the winter to the adjusted spring season.
