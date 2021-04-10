LOCKPORT — It was so close, but there was no cigars for Lockport football.
The Lions unveiled new home uniforms in their 2021 spring home opener, but the new threads did not bring the winning effect, as Kenmore West took a nailbiter 22-19 Saturday at Emmett Belknap Intermediate School. While head coach Trait Smith was away on vacation, Lockport fell to 0-2 in Section VI's Class A1, as it continues to transition over from the AA ranks.
The Lions started out fast, breaking the scoreless first-quarter stretch with Julius Williams forcing a fumble, which Matthew Schaffert immediately took to the house for an 82-yard touchdown to put Lockport up 7-0 after Mike Mollinaro's PAT.
Turnovers would be the theme for the West (2-0 Class A1) offense, as it fumbled three times in the first half and five overall in the game. But the Lions had trouble taking advantage of those turnovers, with two turnovers on downs and a fumble of their own putting an end to three promising drives.
The Blue Devils looked take advantage from there, leaning on Dameek Dennis in the wildcat package, before the Lions recovered their third fumble, this time near their own goal line. Once again, though, Lockport failed to convert, but KW responded, as Kenneth Mosley took in a 10-yard TD run and 2-point conversion to put the Blue Devils up 8-7.
The ensuing kickoff, the Lions fell asleep at the wheel, as Jermaine Atkins recovered a squib kick to give West another possession. The very next play, the younger cousin of Lockport greats Jhamal and David Fluellen took a 35-yard bomb to paydirt, as Atkins set up another Mosley 2-pointer to take a 16-7 advantage.
Lockport would run a two-minute drill before the half, with Ricky Maye piling up over 50 yards on draw plays, as well as Logan Wendt hauling in some highlight reel catches to get the Lions into the red zone. But instead of kicking a field goal after failing to convert on their first three plays, the Lions were unable to reach the end zone, turning the ball over on downs to end the half.
That decision would be of note for later in the game.
KW looked to bleed the clock out in the third, leaning on the ground game with Mosley (128 rushing yards, 2 TDs) and putting together 250 rushing yards as a team.
Mosley recorded his second TD in the third on a 1-yard plunge at the goal line, but Lockport kept itself in the fight, as Jason Green Jr. found Wendt once again, as the junior tight end rumbled his way for a 21-yard TD reception. The Lions failed the 2-point play, making it 22-13 heading into the fourth.
Lockport really handled the Blue Devils in the fourth, holding them scoreless and possessing the ball for most of the period. But the Lions did themselves in by taking a long possession down field, with Collin Thompson capping the marathon drive with a jet sweep play on 4th-and-2 near the goal line, just under the 1:30 mark in regulation.
Lockport recovered the following onside kick, but due to the Lions being called for an illegal touching, West was rewarded the ball and bled out the clock for good.
Wendt put on a show in the game, but was unable to get his team the win. The junior talked about what held Lockport back in the outing.
"It was just a bunch of missed opportunities. Our players, we played our game, we played (the) way we could play," Wendt said. "Our defense, crazy game by our defense. Six possible turnovers, five definite. It was just a good game from both sides. Heck of a game by Ken West. Our offense just couldn't get the ball moving very well."
With two tight losses in the first two games, the Lions seem close to getting over the hump. Losing by only 10 combined points in those first two outings, Wendt believes keying in on the finer points and execution on offense are the biggest pieces as to how Lockport can get in the win column.
Lions offensive coordinator Brandon Bratek is up from the JV level, as he looks to mesh with a sophomore QB in Green and get the ball out to a diverse group of skill guys. Bratek believes Lockport's work during the practice week is what will get the team to where it needs to be.
"The hardest part is getting these kids to come out and practice how they want to play in the game," Bratek said.
"Cause they come out in the game and they come out exactly how they practice. ... You can't just turn that switch on. So we've gotta work in practice, we have to run our plays, run everything we need to and then work on it from there. Because if we practice hard, we can win. We've got the talent to do it, we've just gotta put it together. We have to do it in practice, can't do it on gameday. Just can't do it."
Next up for the Lions is a 2 p.m. home date next week Saturday with Niagara Wheatfield.
