LEWISTON — With the Niagara Frontier League cross country meet on the horizon, Lockport and Grand Island are happy to have come this far.
The Lions took their final dual meet of the regular season, outpacing the Vikings on the boys’ and girls’ sides in a matchup of the NFL’s two reigning champions Tuesday at Lewiston Porter High School. Both teams look ahead to the NFL meets coming this weekend, as Lockport looks to repeat with shares of the championship on both sides.
Lockport’s boys side took a convincing 22-33 win over GI, as Kenny Currie finished with a team-best time of 17:28. The Lions had five boys finish in the top eight — Currie, Jesse Nowicki (17:41), Jackson Doran (18:27), Andrew Hildreth (19:01) and Evan Rosenberg (19:23).
The girls side had a tougher matchup, as the Lady Lions won 28-30 behind Kennedy Doran and her time of 20:53. Although Lockport had the top-three finishers — Doran, Lily Schulz (20:59) and Alexis Trautwein (21:13) — GI had five runners place in the top eight.
Those Lady Vikings were Liberty Novak (21:44), Faith Caldwell (22:04), Rayna Wallens (22:13), Hayley Pizur (22:48) and Hannah Martinez (23:09). GI’s top finishers on the boys side were Connor Tribby (18:00), Jack Mandura (18:37), Austin Childs (18:51), Kosmo Sarigiannis (19:30) and Alex Szczepankiewcz (19:43).
Lockport head coach Tim Willett said this has been one of the most resilient groups of athletes he’s worked with due to the hurdles COVID-19 has thrown their way.
“We don’t know each day if we’re gonna race that day,” said Willett, who led the boys to an outright NFL title last fall and a split on the girls side with GI. “So it’s almost like you’re just thankful for the day.”
Willett is aware of the target on his team, though, with the Lions having established themselves as one of Section VI’s top programs.
Whether it’s been missing top runners like Syracuse commit Sydney Nowicki and Emma Cain, adjustments in practice schedules, or rainy days like Tuesday’s race, Willett has seen his squad adapt to what other sports often call a “next one up” mentality.
It has been necessary, especially when COVID hit home right at Lockport High School. With several cases in the district, the Lions had to cancel two meets while they waited things out. But like Willett mentioned before, his kids kept their heads down and pushed through.
“My biggest worry was how are they gonna handle having to wear masks, and they kind of took that right in stride,” Willett said.
“It was just like, ‘Oh, this is what we’ve gotta do? OK.’ ... Rules changed a lot on us early on too, ‘Oh, you guys gotta do this, you gotta do that,’ and they just kinda roll with it. That’s been a little bit of the motto, let’s just go with the flow, and I think that’s really been the key to it.”
He added: “As I said resiliency before, but that’s really what the biggest thing is that they’ve had kind of the ability to do that. They were prepped for it for the spring, so it wasn’t as much of a shock to them. Like they kind of knew ‘is this gonna happen?’ So they’ve been able to keep going with that.”
GI head coach Jason Bibler knows Tuesday wasn’t the ideal way to close out the regular season, but he’s just as aware of the opportunities coming this weekend. The Vikings have had to do some adjusting of their own, with Riley Joseph missing action with after placing second behind Nowicki in last year’s NFL girls meet.
Similarly to Willett, Bibler feels that the NFL is very strong, leading the latter to believe things are truly up for grabs ahead of the championship races.
“A lot of teams are running well and they’ve built it up throughout the season. It’s gonna be an interesting dog fight,” Bibler said. “And whoever comes out on top is definitely going to earn it and should be very, very proud.
“But I’m proud of the improvement we’ve shown throughout the season and it’s a process that we’re still building upon. And today’s kind of a reminder that it is a continuing journey that we’re on to get to where we want to be.”
It wouldn’t be 2020 without having to be comfortable living uncomfortably and Bibler’s seen it firsthand. He said it was a taxing process having the kids race Tuesdays and Thursdays, mainly because it’s not the ample amount of time runners need in terms of recovery.
But Bibler is grateful this shortened season even came about. Unlike football, volleyball, cheerleading and girls swimming in the NFL, cross country was one of the few fall sports not categorized as high-risk and moved to the fall sports season II.
“There’s no guarantee they’re gonna have a season. We have the intention of having a season, but ... it reminds you not to take anything for granted,” Bibler said.
“Especially in the situation we’re in, it is such a serious condition. ... So just to have the gratitude of knowing that we have an opportunity to do something that we love to do and work towards becoming better people and using this as a tool to help us discover who we want to be as individuals, and as a small group, and members of our school community.”
Bibler defined the cross country experience as “a piece to the big puzzle,” with the hope of developing his kids beyond the course.
In a year that seems less focused on competition and more on togetherness, Bibler shared his praises for the other coaches and kids throughout the NFL. As ultra focused as most get about winning, Bibler has enjoyed seeing what the league promotes overall.
“One of the things I enjoy about the NFL in particular is we want everyone to succeed. We want everyone to do there best and we’ve witnessed some other leagues or programs out there where it’s so much more cut throat that it takes away from the shared experience,” Bibler said.
“And so again, being out here, in nature ... just seeing the best parts of it, the worst parts of it, I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to work with my young men and young ladies and looking over what the other teams are working towards and accomplishing. So I’m just extremely grateful.”
The girls NFL meet is 5 p.m. Friday at Lew-Port’s Gary Raby Sr. course. The boys meet picks things up 10 a.m. Saturday right back at Lew-Port.
