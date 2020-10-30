LEWISTON — Lockport girls cross country seems to have a knack for performing at the Niagara Frontier League meet.
The Lady Lions had the top three finishers in the NFL championship meet Friday at Lewiston-Porter High School. Lockport has now split the league title with Grand Island in back-to-back seasons, making this the third straight season it's earned a share.
Lockport continues its traditional dominance in the NFL, as it's either won the league outright or had a share of it in all but two seasons since 1997.
Although Lockport and GI split for the league title overall, it was Kenmore West who won the team event Friday. Spring-boarded by four runners with top-10 finishes, the Blue Devils edged the co-league champs, who tied for second place in the meet.
The individual champion was Lockport sophomore Lily Schulz, who clinched the win with a time of 20:35.6. The second- and third-place finishers were her teammates Kennedy Doran and Alexis Trautwein, who finished with respective times of 20:36.4 and 20:43.4.
In her first cross country season ever, Schulz accomplished something she had no intention of winning this year.
"I just put so much work in and I was totally not expecting this. ... I can't believe it," Schulz said. " ... With everything, we didn't have team practices all summer and, without a coach, it was kind of on your own and (I) just kept going hoping to have a season and we do, so we're here."
Schulz enjoyed the win even more knowing a close friend like Doran has rooted her on every step of the way. The fellow sophomore had comparable thoughts, sharing how running as a pack of Lady Lions really did the squad justice in the championship meet.
With Schulz, Doran and Trautwein serving as underclassmen this season, the Lady Lions could once again be formidable over the next few seasons.
"It's definitely very motivating to be running with my teammates. ... I'm just looking forward to be able to do more competitions next year," Doran said. " ... Hopefully COVID restrictions will be lifted (by then)."
Trautwein, the eldest of the group as a junior, talked about how thankful she was for her team, head coach Tim Willett, and the support from LHS and the Lockport community. She may be in her junior year of school, but Trautwein is another rookie, as she is in her first varsity cross country season.
An astounding piece of the performance was that Lockport's two top runners — 2019 NFL individual champion Sydney Nowicki and Emma Cain — weren't able to compete. With them potentially returning for sectionals, Trautwein is glad her and the girls took advantage of Friday's opportunity.
"I'm very proud of myself and I'm so sorry that the top runners are out," Trautwein said. "I'm glad I was able to step up to the challenge and make everyone proud. And I did it for them, too."
As she set a new personal record in the league meet, Trautwein hopes to set an even better mark for the Section VI meet.
Willett mentioned how his top three runners Friday have roughly been in the same time range just about all season. Knowing how well they had performed all year and doing some homework on the NFL, Willett and his staff felt that a one-two-three finish was attainable.
"We knew there would be a couple other girls in there, so I'm really proud of just how they separated themselves," Willett said. " ... And then they kept pushing each other all the way, and so you saw that all the way down to the finish line. You've got two girls (Schulz and Doran), same team ... both of 'em want to win and they want to see everybody else be successful too, so it was nice to see the three of 'em really push."
Having competed in their final league dual at Lew-Port on Tuesday, Willett and the girls were able to walk through exactly how to run the course at the NFLs. He's not sure what the other Class A schools have done outside of the league, but the thought of Nowicki and Cain rejoining this team has Willett feeling that Lockport could be primed to succeed at the Section VI meet.
GI girls cross country coach Michelle White talked about how great the meet was for her girls, as the Lady Vikings secured their fourth share of the NFL title in program history, with this being the first time it occurred in consecutive seasons.
Behind eighth-grader Liberty Novak's fifth-place finish with a time of 21:19.1 and Faith Caldwell's sixth-place run coming in at 21:21.1, GI's top-five runners all placed within the top-18 spots.
"This is really what we train for, all season long and all summer long. Our sport really is about following a training program and following a formula," White said.
"It's gonna get these girls to peak at the right time and for us the big picture has always been these championships, whether it's the league meet, but mostly sectionals. And the dual meets along the season help us get there but for each of these girls to peak at the right time it's a tricky thing to do as a coach, but my girls really just pull through, year after year. So we're excited for the results today. ... When all these pieces start to fall into place, that's when we run our best."
White added that the time distance between Novak and GI's fifth runner on the day — Rayna Wallens (22:39.4) — met an internal goal of cutting down the gap between teammates. Similarly to Lockport, White has endorsed the pack-style running, which the Lady Vikings hammered down throughout the regular season.
Also like Willett and Lockport, White has had to adjust without her top runner, as Riley Joseph has missed most of the season. She may not have been competing this year, but White shared how integral she was
"Even though she wasn't with us in uniform, she was there at every practice encouraging these girls, and helping these girls out and really coaching them along which was amazing," said White, as Joseph was one of the NFLs top runners in 2019, placing second behind Nowicki in the league championships.
"We wouldn't be where we are without Riley ... I'll forever be grateful for her and we're gonna look to heal her up and I joke around with everybody that she's gone through this low and she's gonna be a force to be reckoned with in the future because it's definitely gonna make her stronger."
Whether it was Nowicki or Joseph, White talked about how the NFL hurts as a whole when any great runners are sidelined. That's why she reminded her girls at the starting line of what was in front of them Friday.
"That was a part of our team talk at the line today was, 'When you think that you can't do it anymore, think of Riley, who cannot do it physically,'" White said.
Since the NFL is comprised of Class A programs, the girls will be taking part of the second day of the Section VI championships, which begins 2:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at Bemus Point Golf Club. The NFL's boys championships takes place at 10 a.m. today at Lew-Port.
