LOCKPORT — The Lady Lions are coming out strong in crunch time.
Lockport girls swimming was able to earn a win on senior night Tuesday, as the Lady Lions downed West Seneca East, 104-79. Lockport is in the midst of a stretch run loaded with six meets in two weeks following a 10-day pause in April.
“I’m just really grateful we got to get in the water at least. And even with the pause, just doing something to stay in shape,” said Lockport senior Grace McKissock. “Win, lose, whatever, I think we’ve had a great, fun season this season and I’ve had a great time.”
The Lady Lions were able pull through with one relay victory, as Samantha Call, Maddie Martino, Delaney Adams and Gracie Cordie put together a season-best time of 2:03.53 in the 200-yard medley relay. But those were not the last wins of the evening for Martino, Adams or Call.
Adams was able to set a personal-best time of 1:08.41 in the 100 butterfly, as well as taking first in the 50 freestyle at 28.02. Martino took the 200 individual medley at 2:26.75, as well as the 100 breaststroke, finishing at 1:15.58.
Call was also able to win the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:10.49. The other individual winner for the Lady Lions was Maddie Fragale, who set a personal-record time of 1:02.69 in the 100 freestyle.
Lockport head coach Laura Baker mentioned how frustrating the pause was due to the season’s short nature. While quarantining, the Lady Lions missed meets with Grand Island, West Seneca West and Maryvale.
“Losing those 10 days was hard to hear, but I was providing workouts to these girls and ... they did them and they were on top of everything that I provided them,” said Baker, whose Lady Lions are seeking their first Niagara Frontier League title share since 2016. “So I think, when we came back, they were excited to come back, and it kind of lit a fire under them, you know? It’s like ‘you were already gone for 10 days, you’ve gotta kick it in. We don’t have that much time left.’”
That has set Lockport on a marathon pace over the final two weeks of the season. On April 26, the Lady Lions went up against Niagara Wheatfield, before competing with North Tonawanda on April 27, then capping the week with Lewiston-Porter on April 30.
Tuesday’s meet was the first of three for Lockport this week, as it closes the regular season Thursday against Kenmore. The results of that event will determine the Lady Lions’ seeding for the NFL championships, which are slated for Saturday.
“I think they were excited to come back and it made them a little bit more driven,” Baker said.
“And we kind of picked up where we left off, honestly. They were excited to be back and our first meet went great, and then our second meet, we looked a little tired. Especially having two meets back to back, that second meet we did look tired, but I think it’s just gonna make them stronger. It’s like, you’ve gotta do what you’ve gotta do. I would rather have them be in meets than make up the meets that we missed.”
Baker also opened up about the challenge of having to swim in this fall sports II season. Considering the hurdle that opened up the 2020-21 school year with having the season pushed back, Baker shared how that experience molded the landscape.
“We should’ve swam in the fall and our league decided not to the last minute, so it was very hard to hear that literally two days before our season was supposed to start,” Baker said.
“So that was a hard hit to have to wait until March. And then we didn’t even know if we were gonna swim now, you know? ... I think all these girls are just really thankful to be able to swim and be with their friends, whether they’re getting best times or not. I don’t think that’s what the focus is right now, I think it’s just ... fun and good for them to be around their friends and also swim. Because they haven’t swam in a year-and-a-half, so it’s good to be back in the pool and be around people and compete.”
Adams couldn’t agree more. Looking back on the challenges this year has presented, she reflected on being able to spend time with her teammates in this out-of-whack season.
“I think it’s just been great to be able to be with my friends for my senior year,” Adams said. “Even if it’s a short amount of time, anything is better than nothing, so I’m just glad and grateful for that.”
Gratitude was in the air amongst this senior group. Kate Luick chimed in on how important McKissock, Adams and Cianna Conklin are to her.
“I’m definitely thankful for these three girls right here. We’ve been through it for four-plus years,” Luick said. “So being able to finish out our senior season together is very important. And also, being able to get a few best times out of this season was really cool.”
Conklin added how well connected this team is. Despite housing only 18 members on the roster, the senior shared how together this group has been throughout the year.
“Even with a smaller team, I feel so ... close with everybody. Like I can talk to anybody,” Conklin said. “They can just talk to me about anything they want. So I really ... I love that.”
Baker noted how she’s been coaching these seniors since they were competing on the JV level, spanning five years of time together. The Lockport head coach shared just how close she’s become with these girls.
“They almost feel like family. They babysit my daughter, my daughter loves them, so it’s a special group of girls that I’m gonna miss a lot,” Baker said.
Lockport closes out the regular season at 5:30 p.m. Thursday when it hosts Kenmore.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.