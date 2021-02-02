LOCKPORT — There was a time where it looked like the winter sports season would never come.
The Lockport High School athletic community is well aware of that and is not taking it for granted. After Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Niagara County Health Director Dan Stapleton cleared high-risk sports to open practice, the Lions hit the ground running Monday.
"It's awesome, obviously as everybody would tell you, it's great for them," said Lions boys basketball coach Dave Gilson.
"As much as you want to give normalcy back to the kids, it's not normal. And they know it, and we know it, but it does give them something to grab on to, something to kind of do with their time.
"I think a lot of these kids are bored, and getting them in this gym's a great thing. You're excited as a coach, you're excited for the kids to be able to play. We're very blessed to have a seven-week season. ... They would've taken a three-week season."
Gilson has a soft spot for the kids' circumstances, especially when it comes to training. It's one thing for them to not come into camp in the best shape, but he knows there were very seldom options around town to work out, especially as the winter months came along.
"Conditioning's gonna be huge, how you can get 'em slowly acclimated to being on the court and being able to go," Gilson said.
"I think obviously you're gonna need to be a little deeper than you have been. Instead of running a seven-, eight-man rotation, you could be a 10-, 12-man rotation. And obviously you're hoping no one gets injured, or some soft tissue and stuff like that. ... I don't think any coach is fully ready to see how this is gonna work out in five weeks. No one's been in that situation before. You've gotta just learn, I guess, as you go, and we'll figure it out."
Gilson has always had an approach of really peaking as the latter portion of the season comes around. Since this season will have such rapid pace, however, he knows some adjustments must be made.
The senior class is on the forefront of Gilson's mind, mainly for how their final year has been warped. The Class of 2021 includes Brayden Velia, Mike Molinaro, Imario Douglas, Markus Jaekle, Marcel Dean, Julius Williams and potentially more, as the Lions are still sorting their roster out with this week's tryouts.
"If (there's) anybody to be excited for, I'm really excited for the seniors," Gilson said. " ... I mean, that's who it's for right, the seniors? I mean, the juniors, hopefully they're gonna have another year. But these seniors, it's about them, and they want to play and want to get out on the court. And some of these kids, this is what they looked forward to when we were done in late February (2020), they were kind of talking about next year. A lot of them didn't think there was gonna be a next year.
"So now they've got a chance and hopefully they understand that, and relish it and enjoy it. Like I said before, I want them to have fun. As much as you want to win and that, you just want them to have fun. Let them have something to do, as far as remembering that senior season on the basketball court."
Lockport girls basketball player Ashlynn Johnson also called it a blessing to be back on the court, as the senior returns after a second team All-Niagara Frontier League selection in 2020. Just seeing how the coronavirus impacted things last year, as well as the early portions of the 2020-21 school year, Johnson is thrilled to enjoy one last season as a Lady Lion.
"I really thought last year was my last year," Johnson said. "I didn't expect to play this season ... I look to play these 11 games full out, our regular season games. And then hopefully we get our sectional games, hopefully we get a few of those."
Lady Lions head coach Joe Catalano concurred on how much of a blessing being back has been. He shared that his communication with the team throughout the waiting process has allowed the team to come in with a clear plan.
"We anticipated and (were) always preparing for a season. Worst thing that could come out of it is we're prepared and we don't have a season," Catalano said. "Better than not preparing and having a season. Just keeping our playbook in tune, keeping in communication with the girls. We couldn't see each other, but we stayed in the best contact we could, giving them drills to do and around the house, things like that."
Catalano said "it means the world" to be back on the court, specifically for his senior class.
"Especially with these four seniors, because they're a lot more than basketball players to me," Catalano said. "When they're with me, they're like my own kids. And I can truly say they're four of the finest people I know, they're great people. They're not great basketball players alone, they're great people and it means the world to me be around them and get to spend this time with them."
The No. 1 priority for the Lady Lions this season will be safety. But No. 2 on the list will be having fun. Having dealt with the pandemic for the better part of 2020, Catalano relishes this opportunity because it goes far beyond the court.
"We've been locked in our houses about a year now. We want to have fun and winning takes a backseat to that right now," Catalano said.
"And I think if we're being safe and we're having fun, the winning will come. And the other thing that comes to mind is learning life lessons. The big reason why I coach basketball is I grew up with three older sisters, I always felt like I was at their games. Women never got the pub that men did, so it's the reason I'm kind of involved with the women's game. I've got a bunch of nieces that play basketball.
"I like being around the women's game, helping them get the same recognition that men get, it's very important to me. Just kind of making a name for ourselves in women's basketball is important to me,"
