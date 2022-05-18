Lockport hosting benefit for those impacted by Buffalo shooting

The Lockport athletic department is looking to honor city native and retired Buffalo police officer Aaron Salter, who was killed in the mass shooting at Tops on May 14 in Buffalo.
From 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Lockport coaches, administrators and athletes will be collecting donations to benefit Buffalo’s east-side neighborhoods.
The Lions will be collecting household items such as paper towels, toilet paper, tissues, laundry soap and cleaning supplies, personal hygiene products like bar soap, shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes and hand soap. They will also accept non-perishable food items, bottled water, fruit juices, diapers of all sizes and wipes.
Items can be dropped off in the Lincoln Avenue circle at Lockport High School, 250 Lincoln Avenue.
