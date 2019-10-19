LOCKPORT — This was exactly the type of game that makes 'rivalry week' special.
The Lockport Lions could not have waited for a better time to claim their first 'W' of the season, knocking off crosstown rival Starpoint, 32-21, on Saturday afternoon. Lockport (1-6, 1-5 AA) got to celebrate senior day and homecoming weekend in style, bringing home its first victory since September 2018.
It was a beautiful fall day at Max D. Lederer field, but nothing seemed to be more beautiful in this game than Nick Cascia and Josh Cooper's connection. The QB-WR have been about as good a tandem as any to don the blue-and-gold, and they soaked up their last home game together with a home win for the first time since Oct. 2015.
"That (win) means a lot. The last 3-4 years, whatever, we've been losing to them," Cooper said after the program beat Starpoint (4-3, 4-2 A-2) for the first time since 2014. " ... We came out and proved to them that we can do this football stuff. ... Great way to end (our) last home game with a 'W.'"
Both Cooper and Cascia poked a little fun at Starpoint offensive coordinator Justin Baumann and wide receiver Joe Carlson about both being regarded as the best in WNY at their respective positions.
"I've got both. All of my receivers are the best in Western New York. (We've got the) best OC in Western New York," Cascia said about Lions offensive coordinator Danny Barrancotta. " ... It's sad that this is it, but it's a great way to end."
Baumann and Carlson were both unable to finish the game, the former being ejected for consecutive unsportsmanlike conduct calls and the latter exiting with an injury that left him out of the game and in a sling.
On the kick return play where Carlson was injured, Baumann seemed to come to the defense of his brother-in-law and came across field to confront the Lions sideline. The OC was fuming due to what he thought were extracurriculars by Lockport kicker Anthony Haak, who gave a little flex and hyped up the Lockport fans following his touchdown-saving tackle.
Cascia (242 passing yards, 4 TDs) and Cooper (156 receiving yards, 2 TDs) were their usual selves, but there weren't too many plays that could top the 86-yard bomb that put the Spartans away for good.
The Lions saw a few more names come into the fold too, including RB Ricky Maye (121 rushing yards, TD, INT), whose 70-yard trot in the third quarter set up a touchdown on a throwback-play from Cascia to Logan Wendt.
Julius "Juice" Williams (61 receiving yards, TD) and Colin Thompson (33 rushing yards) also helped the Lockport 'O' move along all day. Defensively, the Lions were all over the Spartans, forcing three turnovers in the game. They were led by Tyrone McGill, who posted 16 tackles.
Lockport head coach Trait Smith shared how he thought the team came to play and what helped it come out on top.
"The team played real good. Like I say, they worked together. They put a lot of time in on film. We did a lot of extra film work this week," said Smith, whose first win of the season came at the expense of Starpoint head coach Al Cavagnaro, who was searching for his 100th career victory.
"Playing them all during the summer, that kind of brings that camaraderie together. They want to beat each other. So the kids worked hard, they knew what it was coming along.
"We're just trying to get better. Having this win, on the last game of the season, that's only gonna help us on our offseason and that's what we're doing. With this great complex and the things Mrs. (Michelle) Bradley and Mr. (Todd) Sukdolak have done for us, it's time for us to put a good product on the field for them. So hopefully we can carry this over to next year."
The loss may not affect their playoff standing, but this one has to sting for the Spartans. Not only with Carlson's injury or the missed opportunity on getting Coach Cav's 100th win, but also falling to a winless rival one week before the playoffs. Aidan Davis did his damndest to prevent this upset, leading the offense with his 238 rushing yards and two scores.
What's ahead for Starpoint, the No. 2 in Class A-2, is a home playoff game against West Seneca West, the No. 3 seed in Class A-1. It will be a rematch of last year's controversial 50-49 loss in the Section VI semifinals.
The statuses of Carlson and starting QB Carson Marcus, who has missed three straight games with a knee injury, will be a key storyline this week.
For more from sports reporter Khari Demos, follow him on Twitter @riri_demos. Also, tune in to Khari as a guest on Tony Caligiuri's 'Inside High School Sports,' at 10 a.m. Saturdays on WGR550.
