Lockport spring coaches reflect on the season that wasn't

Khaniya James sprinting to states, Ian Rickard rifling one of his patented shots past the lacrosse goalkeeper for a game-winner, Katie McGinnis having that breakout lax year everyone expected, Cameron King showing off her devastating hitting prowess on the softball diamonds, Carson Tatro returning triumphantly to the hill for a full baseball season, Andrew Pressley's leadership on the track team and Tim Trotters exclusively underclassmen Lady net Lions gaining some much needed varsity experience.
Unfortunately, these are things we were never able to see in the spring of 2020 because of COVID-19.
Lockport High School is one of just 2,053 high schools across the Empire State whose seniors missed the traditional conclusion of their senior years, but to those student-athletes who were looking forward to competing one last time in the prime of their young-adult lives, the loss of an entire season of sports feels very personal.
Lions coaches were gracious with their time and comments recently in talking about the lost 2020 season.
Here's a look at LHS spring sports and just some of the lives that were affected:
BASEBALL
Cancellation of the baseball season meant not only a lost season for seven Lockport baseball seniors, but coach Dan Petock as well, who has retired from teaching and will likely not return as the LHS coach in 2021.
Leading off — literally — was the Lions' top hitter, Collin Kobylanski, a speedy player with great hand-eye coordination. “He started off the season fire last year. We were looking forward to him being one of our top guys this season,” Petock said.
Andrew Gault was expected to have a big year on the hill, at third base and at the plate.
“He's an awesome player. He pitched and played some third. I would have DH'ed him as well,” Petock said. “I had a lot of flexibility this season, because I had guys like Andrew, who I can move to any position. He was going to be one of my flex players.”
Senior Colin Fragale, an all-star volleyball player, has been making every play look routine for years.
“Just an awesome kid — a good player who doesn't get noticed a lot at first base because he makes all the plays that are difficult look easy,” Petock said. “He's solid. He either catches the ball or makes a good play. He was also pitching in at the plate.”
Ramon Garcia pitched a little last year for the Lions and was expected to see more mound duty.
“He did well for us when ever we used him. He pitched, played second base and a little right field,” Petock said. “We discovered him as a pitcher last year, tried him out and he did well.”
Carson Tatro would have returned for his first full season of baseball since his impressive sophomore year. Injuries have sidelined Tatro from most sports since 10th grade, but he's been an active member of all the LHS teams he's been on since — including the soccer Lions, swim Lions and baseball Lions.
“He pitched some huge games for us when he was a sophomore,” Petock said. “We all felt that he was going to be a big time pitcher but last year he didn't play because of his knee.”
Rounding out the Lions' senior baseball players are Luke Smeal and Tyler Kasmerak. “Luke would have played a little infield and done some catching. He makes plays and hits okay. Tyler has improved tremendously since last year and he would have seen time in the infield.”
SOFTBALL
While taking care of her new born baby, Lady Lions head coach Megan Kowalski would have been coaching two seniors in 2020, utility player Calista “C.J.” Ritz and slugging outfielder Cameron King.
“C.J. I had since I first started coaching,” Kowalski said. “She's a good kid — a silent leader who leads by example goes about her business. She focuses on her basics and she's a total team player. You wish that you had a whole team of her — no complaining. She puts her head down and works.”
“Cameron King: I know that at Medina, she was an integral part of that team. She was their leading hitter and would probably have hit somewhere in the middle of our line-up,” Kowalski said. “She would also have played centerfield. She made up for a lot of ground in the outfield.”
BOYS LACROSSE
Lacrosse was the first high school spring sport directly affected by the pandemic, because it starts earlier on the calendar (around late March).
The year was a missed opportunity in more ways than one with the team's first opportunity to play on its new, multi-million dollar sports complex behind the school.
Scott Reddinger's team did have a few chances to practice on the new field — also used by boys and girls soccer as well as district gym classes — and they enjoyed every second on it.
Reddinger's captains for 2020 were Jared Pellicano and Ian Rickard.
“They're very similar type of athletes,” he said. “The easiest way to put it is that they're both multi-sport athletes — good athletes who could choose any sport they want to learn and go play it. They're the lead by example sort of guys.
“We were looking for both of them to produce this season,” Reddinger said. “Ian was one of our leading scorers as a junior and has a hard, fast shot. Jared was more of a defensive specialist and could cover the entire field. He's very fast.”
Rounding out the Lions' senior lax line-up were Ryan Bewley, Jonathan DeMartz, Johnny Dietz and Robert Marotta.
“This was a group that was successful as they came up collectively through the program,” Reddinger said. “All the guys I've known for a long time. They're good players and a good core. We would have looked to them this year bridging the gap between the junior varsity team from last year. They would have brought up a large group of underclassmen and helped them to blend in.”
The most important lesson in all of this, Reddinger stressed, is the big picture — getting students back to school safely.
“Our goal is to get the kids back to school. They're students first,” Reddinger said.
“Our hope is that we're back to normal sooner than later and in the meantime, the nice thing is there's always individual skills you can work on on your own and even though we can't congregate in groups, being a good athlete starts with continuing to improve each and every day — getting outside, exercising and fine tuning individual skills that will make them so much better in the long run. Much is lost, but much can be gained while apart.”
GIRLS LACROSSE
It was a opportunity to shine for a trio of senior LHS girls lacrosse players, Katie McGinnis, Hannah Matthews and Autumn Lips, who would have been among the key players on head coach Colleen Hayden's Lady Lions.
“It was Katie's year to shine. She was a timid as a varsity player for the first time. We were waiting for her breakout year last year after she earned the Most Improved Player Award on JV, but we didn't get a chance to see that with so many seniors. So this would have been her year to prove herself.”
Of all the senior girls, she's had Autumn the longest on varsity. “I brought the other three up last year, but I've had Autumn since she was a sophomore. She's been my steadfast go-to girl on defense. She just knew how I wanted things done and was reliable.”
Hayden said she also placed a lot of stock in Matthews.
“Hannah was one of my first players off the bench because she was a defensive player who I could trust to get the job done. She was smart and tough. Often, I had to tell her not to be so nice. I'd say, ‘Go out there and be mean.’
“A new field, new uniforms and we were in a new league that would have been formatted to be more like the Niagara Frontier League, pairing us against teams who have fared the same,” coach Hayden said.
Hayden's assistant coach in 2020 was Brooke Evans.
BOYS TENNIS
There were no senior members on the LHS Lions tennis team in 2020, but there was a great opportunity missed for up-and-coming younger players to get their first real taste of varsity competition.
“Missing a whole year of work — time to work on your game,” is difficult to replace. “This would have been an important year to get ready for their senior years,” head coach Tim Trotter said.
“It will be up to them to get out between now and next spring to make up for that lost time we didn't have this season.”
OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD
The most actively-participated sport at LHS would have been another big one for LHS seniors — 25 in all. Head coach Tim Willett, along with his assistant coaches Dan Langendorfer, Miles Patterson, Pat Seidel and Matt Vermette talked about each one, individually.
Colin Connolly is a distance runner and steeplechase specialist. “He always had the ability to lighten the mood with his teammates. We wanted to see him patch at Sectionals this year,” said head coach Tim Willett.
Joshua Ferraro is a distance runner and 800 specialist. “He was poised to be one of the top finishers in the NFL and the Section and would have anchored our 4-by-800 relay. Serious and thoughtful runner,” Willett said.
Ramsey Ross is a distance runner and 800 specialist. “He showed a lot of promise last year and we were looking forward to seeing him excel in the middle distances. He was a great teammate and well respected,” Willett said.
Owen White is a distance runner that the Lions were looking to focus on the steeplechase this spring. “He's a very conscientious athlete and the definition of coachable. He was one of the top runners in the section and NFL and had his sights set on a school record,” Willett said.
Olivia Long is another distance runner with great spirit and compassion for her team and teammates, Willett said. “This was going to be her first year with track and she wanted to help the team any way she could,” he said.
Katie Strobel is a distance runner and 800/1,500 specialist. “Katie was a hard worker and always positive spirit with her teammates, especially good with our younger athletes,” Willett said. “Always had an aggressive fight in her running.”
Trip Vohland competes in the long and triple jumps. “Trip is a hard worker who always had a joke ready to lighten the mood,” Langendorfer said. “He expected the best of himself at practice and at meets. We had high hopes to patch at Sectionals. Trip is a trip.”
Jayden Washington is a high jumper, long jumper and triple jumper. “He improved drastically each year. We had high hopes for him during his final season,” Langendorfer said. “He was always one of the first people to arrive at practice and one of the last to leave. He set a great example for the younger athletes.”
Michaela Kurbs is a jumper and sprinter. “A passionate, hard worker,” Langendorfer said. “She was always pushing herself beyond her own limits and out of her comfort zone. We had high hopes of her winning section titles in both long and triple jump.”
Julia Monteferrante is a pole vaulter and jumper. “She discovered a love for the high jump her junior year and improved each week. We were looking forward to seeing how high Julia could go,” Langendorfer said. “She always brought energy to practice.”
Lilibeth Rosario-Santiago is a hurdler and jumper. “She's a great team player with the ability to earn points in several events,” Langenforfer said. “Always willing to put in the work and then some.”
Samantha Schaffert is a jumper and sprinter. “She's an incredibly hard worker, always looking for ways to improve day in and day out,” Langendorfer said. “A wonderful leader of our team. Always a smile on her face through even the toughest moments. Willing to help her team however she could.”
Jasmine White has been a varsity point contributor for the last five years, said assistant coach Patterson. “She's been on the 4-by-100 relay team that has been league champion all five years. Jasmine always brought a quiet confidence to the team and she also served as a team captain,” Patterson said. “Jasmine was also willing to help out the younger athletes. Her leadership will be missed by all her teammates and her coaches. ”
Jacob Minnick, one of the top swimming divers in the state the past several years, is also one of the top pole vaulters in the section, notes assistant coach Seidel. “An All-League vaulter, Jake was a team leader and a dedicated athlete,” Seidel said. “Jake will be missed by the pole vault crew. His leadership will be hard to replace and his work with the younger athletes was an example of the self sacrifice that he was known for.”
Tranx Matthew Caubang is a sprinter, hurdler and jumper. “He was a state qualifier in 2019 and was looking to go back as one of the top hurdlers and sprinters in the section,” Willett said. “He was a great leader, selfless and loved to help his teammates improve.”
Mark Crocker, another state swimming finalist for the past several years, was planning on running track for the first time. “A competitive and dominant swimmer in the state, we convinced him to give track a try,” Willett said. “This would have been his first season. We were looking forward to seeing how versatile and competitive he would be for us.”
Ethan Dominguez was emerging 400 specialist for the team. “He worked hard at improving as a sprinter and was a good friend to his teammates,” Willett said.
Anthony Haak, the school's first four-sport male athlete, is a sprinter/hurdler/jumper. “He was a 2019 state qualifier and was looking to get back again,” Willett said. “Very versatile athlete and was a hard competitor. He always expected the best from himself.”
Larente Shelton is a highly-regarded sprinter/hurdler/jumper. “He was a great leader and worked hard every day to improve and be one of the top hurdlers in the section,” Willett said. “He would do whatever it took to help get points for the team.”
Tina Ni was making a switch to sprints, Vermette said. “We were excited to have Tina return to track and field in her senior season,” Vermette said. “She's a dedicated student-athlete and had made the switch to sprints, which she worked very hard at in previous indoor and outdoor seasons.”
Wyatt Archie made tremendous strides and growth during his first indoor season this year, Vermette said. “We were looking forward to him learning the discus this spring and competing for us. Wyatt is a very hard worker who continued to train into early March to help his state bound teammate prepare for her competition.”
Nicholas Cascia, the Lions' record-breaking football quarterback, return to train for the throws. “He's a wonderful, high-character athlete who wanted to compete in the throws and train for his upcoming collegiate football season,” Vermette said. “Nick’s leadership and work ethic are tremendous and his presence in our throws unit was truly missed this season.”
Owen Miller would have returned as a thrower this year. “He's a wonderful team-first oriented athlete who continued to be a positive influence to all the throwers he interacted with,” Vermette said. “His encouraging demeanor and high character brought the best out of all our throwers.”
Andrew Pressley's leadership and captaincy will be missed. “His dedication to his teammates and our program was second to none,” Vermette said. “As our Throws Captain, Andrew was integral in helping all his teammates during their workouts, on the track, and during competition. His selfless attitude and hard working demeanor will be very difficult to replace,” Vermette said.
“Andrew was the first thrower at practice setting up, the last thrower to leave after breaking down equipment and would always ask for additional time to work on his athleticism, whether it be running or lifting. I am very proud of Andrew's decision to serve our country proudly in the United States Marine Corps and am honored to have been his coach for the duration of his high school career.”
Chase Valery was injured in the fall but looked forward to returning to track in the spring. “Chase had the ability to be a very high quality discus thrower for us this year,” Vermette said. “His dedicated work ethic in the weight room, on the track and on our runs established a great platform for other athletes to follow his leadership.”
