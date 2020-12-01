Lockport's Reilly Boyer closes Lions career with stellar 2020

Oh the places you'll go with soccer, Mr. Boyer.
Lockport's Reilly Boyer was on a tear this fall, earning Niagara Frontier League boys soccer player of the year honors as well as an overall All-Western New York selection as the second-leading vote getter for Section VI's player of the year award.
That can be attributed to Boyer's 22 goals and 11 assists as he paved the way for the Lions to take the NFL's Niagara Division title and finish with an 11-3-1 record.
The coronavirus may have put a strain on things, but Boyer will forever think back to what the 2020 season brought.
"They always say that you never forget your senior year. I certainly will never forget this one," said Boyer, who's verbally committed to play for Canisius College. "This one was the best year I've had, especially because of my teammates, it wouldn't have been the same without my teammates. They just made it a lot more fun, a lot more enjoyable, and even though it didn't (end with a sectional championship), it was all worth it."
A two-time first team All-NFL pick, Boyer thought leading this year's team was easier than most, considering he played in Lockport's travel program with many of the Lions under his dad, John, as well as Lockport's assistant principal and varsity assistant Anthony Molinaro, dating back to their U10 days.
Playing under Molinaro all these years, as well as being a co-captain and class member with the latter's his son, Michael, Boyer shared the type of relationship they've developed.
"He's been such a big role model in soccer and in life for me," Boyer said. "And my growth, I attribute to him. And the way that he coached the team this year, the effort that he puts in, is absolutely amazing and we wouldn't be the same without him, especially me."
Coach Molinaro said Boyer "always had that special thing" when it came to the pitch, even as a kid. Molinaro has always admired Boyer's drive for the game.
Describing Boyer as patient and kindhearted, Molinaro shared just how selfless he is, too. Boyer was relegated to more of a defensive role in 2019 out of need for the team. Knowing just who Boyer is, though, Molinaro didn't expect anything other than a total buy-in.
"A lot of the boys we played this year played on that (travel) team with Reilly and Michael," Molinaro said. "And if I were to pass this phone around and say, 'Who was one of the best you've ever played with? ... One-hundred percent of the would have Reilly in the top one or two. They knew he was that special."
Molinaro added: "Reilly Boyer played with a true, lion-spirited heart, always. Whenever he took the pitch, it was go for Reilly."
Through the "strong connections" Boyer built with his guys, and being able to show that chemistry through his playmaking, Lockport was able to produce the program's best output since 2015 after four straight losing seasons.
"It was a step up for me because ... I felt a lot of pressure," Boyer said. "But they really helped me and they gave me encouragement and we started doing really well. It was more of a team effort than me."
Lockport head coach Jeff Hulshoff can attest to that, noting how Boyer let 2019 large schools All-WNY selection Anthony Haak guide the Lions along in years past. But Hulshoff knew 2020 was Boyer's time to lead the ship.
"Each year he stepped it up. ... his total maturity this year, he owned the team," Hulshoff said. "He picked 'em up by the boots right from the start. He was just a solid contributor, worked out hard in practices. ... This year though, he got up and said, 'No, this is my team this year. I'm owning up to this one.' And he did, from day one, he said, 'I'm going for it this year, coach.'"
That led to him commanding a lot of eyes from the opposition. In Lockport's losses to Lewiston-Porter, Grand Island and Lancaster, Hulshoff said each squad slowed the Lions down by sending double- and triple-team schemes Boyer's way.
That sounds about right for the first D-I men's soccer player to come out of Lockport since Matt Stedman starred for Niagara University from 2003-06.
A four-year varsity member, Boyer was a three-time All-NFL candidate and racked up 50 career goals — seventh all-time in Lockport history. His love for the game began when he followed his big brother, Quinn, to the Kenan Center's program when he was only four years old.
Once he was drawn in by the game, he would find a familiar face to set him on this path.
"So I've known Hulshoff since I started playing when I was four because he hosted the camp at the Kenan Center," Boyer said. "But he really introduced me to the sport, got me going, led me on the path that I am here today. And playing with him for these last four years ... (I) built a really good bond with him. He's a wonderful person, good soccer coach, it's just been an honor to play with him."
This led Boyer to eventually playing for Rush Soccer, formerly Global Premier Soccer, which has taken the senior all over the country and even to as far as Ireland and England. Those moments are even more special considering one of Boyer's grandfathers is from England, often leading him to share stories of the great Tottenham soccer teams of the past.
The one lasting memory from this year for Boyer will be the 3-2 overtime win over North Tonawanda that began Oct. 23 and resumed a day later after heat lightning forced a postponement in the middle of the first half. The Lions had a bad taste in their mouths after Brayden Velia and Ricky Maye drew red cards and shook off being down two key players.
Boyer would save the day once again, netting the first of two hat tricks this season with an OT score.
"Hunter Coakley made a spectacular defensive effort, which made NT screw up and leave the ball," Boyer said. "Mike (Molinaro) made a fantastic through ball to me and I just put it in the net and it was amazing."
