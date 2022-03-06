Mainstone lifts Starpoint hockey to first state semifinal

Starpoint hockey is no stranger to success at the sectional level.
States, though — that's new.
The Spartans earned their first trip to the NYSPHSAA semifinals with a wild, 5-4, double-overtime win Saturday over Section X host Salmon River in the Division II regionals.
Will Mainstone, Starpoint's seventh-leading goalscorer this season, completed a hat trick with 25 seconds left in overtime, taking a slap pass from Cameron Agro on the left side of the crease, twisting and firing a shot that hit Salmon River goalie Rick Chatland, popped in the air and fluttered into the net.
Salmon River jumped out to a 2-0 lead, but Mainstone and Justin Bull both scored in a two-minute span to even things up. The hosts added a goal before the end of the first, then another in the second to take a 4-2 lead into the third.
Once again, Mainstone and Bull evened things up, netting Starpoint's third and fourth goals just four minutes apart in the third.
Agro and Alec Kirk both had two assists for the Spartans (19-5-1) while Owen Kiesman and Matt Myhalenko added one apiece. Rich Gareau finished with 33 saves.
Ethan Moulton scored twice for Salmon River (19-3-1), which got 43 saves from Chatland.
Starpoint will take on Section V champion Webster Thomas (17-3-2) at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the second of two semifinals at Harborcenter. The first, which starts at 2:15, includes Section II Queensbury (12-8-1) and Section I Pelham Memorial (13-1-1).
The winners will play for the state title at 3 p.m. Sunday, back at Harborcenter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.