THUD.
An entire gym simultaneously turned their heads at the sound of a body forcefully being slammed to the mat. It wasn’t the featured 110-pound match taking place at the moment, but Maleah McKinney-Updegraph stole the show.
The Lockport junior trailed nearly the entirety of the Class AA 110-pound third-place match and was nearly pinned in the third period. But an escape and a stalling penalty put the match within reach. McKinney-Updegraph took down Jamestown’s Connor Bush with a hip toss with 15 seconds left and held him for a near fall, scoring eight points in the final period to win 9-7.
A year after becoming the first Lockport girls wrestler to compete in the Section VI championships, McKinney-Updegraph became the first female to place in the event. On Saturday, the junior will be one of two girls, along with Jamestown’s Skylynn Tomlinson, competing in the Section VI state qualifiers, and she is placing the weight of girls wrestling on her shoulders.
“If I don’t do well, I feel like I’m letting down all the little girls out there,” McKinney-Updegraph said. “They want to wrestle and most girls don’t have the opportunity."
Girls are becoming increasingly common in youth wrestling, but that’s not McKinney-Updegraph’s story. She was a gymnast and a cheerleader and didn’t exactly know what wrestling was — she assumed it was like WWE — when a friend convinced her to try out for the Lockport modified team as an eighth-grader.
McKinney-Updegraph says it took a few months to adjust to the physicality of the sport, but longtime varsity coach and current modified coach Joe Scapelliti didn’t need as long to tell current varsity coach Bill Morello there was potential in a female middle schooler.
It may have taken a brief period for the rest of the boys to accept McKinney-Updegraph as one of the guys, but her scrappiness was undeniable and was quickly endearing in a sport sometimes known for hypermasculinity.
“It was like ‘Oh, a girl in a guy’s sport,’” McKinney-Updegraph said. “The more and more I proved I’m capable of this and I’m going to take over your sport, the more they were like, ‘OK, she’s part of the team.’”
McKinney-Updegraph had a rough introduction to being a full-timer in the varsity lineup last season, dropping seven of her first eight matches. But she rebounded to finish the season 3-2 in her last five matches wrestled, ending with a loss to Williamsville North-Williamsville East’s Brendan Dellinger in the sectional quarterfinals.
“There were a lot more techniques. There weren’t just four moves everyone knew,” McKinney-Updegraph said. “Everyone else’s skills were different. Some kids were fresh first-years and other kids had wrestled their whole lives.”
She is 15-12 this season and has rebounded from a mid-season skid that saw her lose four consecutive matches. Since then, she has won six of her last seven. The lone loss came in a fall to Bush — for the second time this season — in the quarterfinals of the Class AA tournament, which she was able to redeem after a 17-3 major decision over Will. North-East’s Drew Fletch sent her to the third-place match.
“She’s finally getting in those spots in matches and practice where she can hit those moves naturally with muscle memory,” Morello said. “When she hit that head-and-arm (takedown on Bush) on Saturday, she’s just notorious for that. She's a competitor. She never gives up, whether she’s winning or losing.”
Seeded seventh at the state qualifier, McKinney-Updegraph will face Starpoint’s James Leuer Jr. in the quarterfinals. Leuer is 34-5 this season and a contender for a sectional championship, but McKinney-Updegraph has proven she’s not an easy opponent for anyone.
“She’s one of the toughest wrestlers on our team, pound-for-pound,” Morello said. “She’s one of our hardest workers and she loves the sport of wrestling.”
McKinney-Updegraph will be one of four Lockport wrestlers competing in the state qualifier including Kevin Daskavitz, who is the No. 2 seed at 215, and defending 285-pound sectional champion Stefaan Fearon.
The tournament begins at 10 a.m. at Starpoint High School, with the finals at 5 p.m.
