We saw our first head-turning dual of the season last week, when Niagara Falls took down Niagara-Wheatfield in some Niagara Frontier League action, 39-30. The Wolverines were able to hold off the defending league champions, highlighted by the Willie McDougald's 19-4 decision as he wrestled up at 160-pounds.
McDougald also notched his 200th win earlier this season, becoming the second Wolverine in history to accomplish this feat.
Head coach DJ Giancola talked about how exciting the overall team win was, especially with two prolific programs going head to head in this rivalry. He called it a "100% team effort" and explained what allowed his team to come together the way it did.
"The big thing we talk about on our team is, you've gotta be like a fist right?," Giancola said. "If you're a bunch of fingers, you're not as strong as if you're together and you're a fist."
Giancola said that "iron sharpens iron" in a league as tough as the NFL, so he does not want his team to rest on the laurels of last week's victory. His hope is that the Wolverirnes can keep "flying in the middle," not getting too high or too low as the season plays out.
With that said, here's a look at the NFL's wrestling landscape for the 2019-20 season:
Niagara Falls
Since 10 seniors graduated from last year's Falls team, this is a young group with about a 75% turnover rate. McDougald will lead this squad, as the 2018 state champion came in second in the tournament last winter. The senior is currently ranked No. 1 in New York State at 145 pounds, No. 5 overall in the state and No. 20 overall in the country, according to Intermat Wrestling.
Giancola describes his junior class as the glue of his team, led by sectional qualifier Levi Cox (182 pounds). Many of the underclassmen have high expectations too, including freshman sectional place finisher Amarfio Reynolds Jr. (106), two New York Wrestling Associaton for Youth state champions in Jaden Crumpler (106) and Michael Syposs (99), as well as a NYWAY state place finisher in Grady Peterson (106).
Niagara-Wheatfield
Coach Rick Sweney and his defending NFL champs have a superstar McDougald too, with Willie's cousin, Justin, making history of his own. The senior just cracked the 200-win mark this past weekend in Cheektowaga and he is within 25 wins of the all-time school record. McDougald is a returning sectional champion at 145 pounds and is a two-time state finalist, placing at three separate state tourneys.
He will be joined by two-time sectional champ Colin Coughenour, who is entering his freshman season at the 132-pound weight class. Sweney will also look to senior captain Ali Assaf (152), the Kuhn's, Anthony (126) and Mark (138), Jacob Thibeault (182) and Andre Clause (285).
N-W will also rely on the strength of seventh graders Dylan Pringle (99) and Garrett Chase (106), who have combined for an 15-4 mark this season. With a 42-year veteran like Sweney back at the helm, the Falcons are a team no NFL team will want to take lightly.
Grand Island
Head coach Craig Hoplight expects the Vikings to compete very well in the NFL, bringing back two sectional champions in Blake Bielic and Adam Daghestani, followed up by sectional runner-up Jack Randle and third-place finisher Brian Bielic, Blake's younger brother.
Daghestani has started out the year undefeated after placing fourth in the state last year as a junior. He should be approaching the 200 career wins mark by the end of the season and has been referred to by his coach as "the face of our team."
At 195 pounds, Caleb Messing is one of the wrestlers expected to break out after being considered among the top wrestlers in the preseason Section VI rankings, according to ArmDrag.com. Jake Miller, competing at 145 pounds, and Nick Massaro, competing at 99, have started out hot as both have compiled 12-3 records.
Hoplight also mentioned senior Casey Dummitt, who will handle things for GI at 170. He is also expecting a big jump and potentially 25 wins from Miles Coughlin (132), who is entering his second season as a varsity wrestler.
North Tonawanda
New coaches Wally Maziarz and Tony Fire are trying to rebuild NT's wrestling culture and saw signs of growth in their first season in 2018-19. Knocking off schools like Tonawanda, Lockport and Lew-Port, the Jacks notched dual wins against teams they had not beaten in recent history.
After winning the St. Mary's dual team tournament and splitting with Sweet Home in duals earlier this season, things are already looking brighter for the Lumberjacks' program.
Although fifth-place state finisher Tyler Bartolomei is gone, the majority of NT's team is back from last season. Big things are expected from 285-pounder Christopher Kinney, 195-pounder Greg McDole, 182-pounder Camerin Holmes and 170-pounder Jared VanVolkenburg. Jared's brother, Justin (145), Carson Wheeler (138) and Dylan Gagnon (99) are a few up-and-comers Maziarz and Fire both see making impacts this season as well.
With the Jacks being fueled by their youth feeder system coming from the club level, NT could be a factor in the NFL for years to come.
Lockport
Bill Morello is doing everything he can to restore the once proud Lions program. Coming off a winless 2018-19, Lockport seems ready to get back in action. The Lions have a deeper roster in terms of numbers this year, which should make Morello's squad much more competitive. His goal is for the kids to work together every day to get better, individually and as a team.
Third-year varsity vet Kevin Daskavitz (182) already seems to have bounced back from breaking his leg last season, as the freshman sits at 4-0 so far and won his weight class at this past weekend's Batavia tournament. At 138 pounds, Ethan Perkins should show well too, placing second in his division at Batavia.
Some big fellas should also be mentioned here, as sophomore 220-pounder Jaheim Clayton and 285-pounder Stefan Fearon both took second place at Batavia. Clayton will be an intriguing competitor to watch as he grows through his first wrestling season ever.
Lew-Port
The Lancers may not have the sheer numbers as other programs, but they have a solid core that should earn some wins throughout the league. Team captain Ciaran Edwards returns for his junior year at 138 pounds after placing sixth in the section last season.
Head coach Jon Hoover will look to wrestlers like eighth grader Trevor Thompson (195) and Caden Barrientos (99), who placed third and fourth, respectively, last year in Class B. Hoover is also expecting a big jump for Jeff Hayhurst, who should compete in the section at the 145-pound weight class.
For more from sports reporter Khari Demos, follow him on Twitter. Also, tune in to Khari as a guest on Tony Caligiuri's 'Inside High School Sports,' 10 a.m. Saturdays on WGR 550.
