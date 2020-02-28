McDougalds, Newfane duo advance to state semifinals

ALBANY — Section VI wrestling flexed some muscle on day one of the state tournament.
It was an eventful afternoon for Niagara Falls’ Willie McDougald and Niagara Wheatfield’s Justin McDougald, as they both advanced to the Division I (large schools) semifinals of the NYSPHSAA tournament Friday in Albany. They were joined by Newfane’s Andy Lucinski and Jaden Heers, as the Panthers have two competitors headed to the Division II (small schools) semis.
The McDougalds were two of three large school competitors advancing for Section VI, joined by Lancaster’s Ryan Stencel. Although the tandem of Heers and Lucinski are Section VI’s only small school semifinalists, their teammates Aidan Gillings and Ryan Nugent have both stamped their places as guaranteed place finishers.
The Falcons’ Justin McDougald, a 138-pounder, first scored a 13-1 major decision over St. John the Baptist’s Stephen Corsi and then followed that performance up with a 3-2 decision over Chenango Fork’s Logan Gamble. This now sets him up with a semifinal matchup against Rocky Point’s Logan Sciotto.
As for his cousin Willie, the 145-pound bracket’s No. 1 seed cruised to the semis with a pin over Monsignor Farrell’s Ramon Perez and an 8-1 decision over Grand Street Campus’ Marquis Lamond.
Niagara Falls head coach DJ Giancola shared his thoughts on intermatwrestle.com’s No. 20-ranked 145-pounder in the nation.
“He looked good today, staying focused and wrestling when in (certain) situations,” Giancola said. “You know, it’s a tough tournament, the state tournament. Every wrestler is phenomenal here and when you’re the No. 1 seed, everyone’s kind of gunning, everybody wants to be the one to take you out. ... You’ve gotta be at your best for every single match.”
Willie McDougald will take on Section V foe Mason Wersinger of Spencerport, with a chance at earning a spot in the 145-pound final.
Lucinski was able to reach the semis in pretty dominant fashion as well, scoring a pin over Clarke’s Gabe Cubrero and then a 7-0 decision over Tioga’s Caden Bellis. Heers’ day was just as steady, securing a pin fall over Mattituck’s Tyler Marlborough, before handling fellow Niagara-Orleans product Cody Wilson (Albion) with a 4-0 decision.
It was a much different path for Gillings and Nugent, however.
Gillings lost in the opening round to South Jefferson/Sandy Creek’s Chase Lawton before coming back with a pin fall against Midlakes’ Teddy Raes and a 2-0 decision against N-O rival Gavin Ciarfella (Barker/Royalton-Hartland).
Nugent did start out with a 5-4 decision over Hampton Bays’ Willy Kraus but was unseated in the second round by Eagle Academy’s Hector Rodriguez in a 5-2 decision. The Panthers’ top 145-pounder would redeem himself, though, claiming a 7-3 decision over Central Valley Academy’s Ande Klosner.
Day two of the NYSPHSAA tournament begins at 10 a.m. today in Albany’s Times Union Center. If any of the four semifinalists make it to the finals, the championship round will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Follow sports reporter Khari Demos on Twitter @riri_demos. Also, tune in to Khari at 10 a.m. on Saturdays on WGR 550’s ‘Inside High School Sports,’ as well as the ‘Greater WNY Sports Connection’ podcast, a collaboration with Jon Simon and WNY Athletics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.