MEDINA — The “defense wins championships” cliche is always up for debate, but defense is certainly the reason Medina High School is headed back to the Section VI Class C championship game.
An offense that has been stuck in high gear all season sputtered for most of the first half of the top-seeded Mustangs’ semifinal game against No. 5 Lackawanna on Friday at Veterans Memorial Park. But the defense was locked in and locked the Steelers down.
Medina recorded five sacks, three interceptions, two critical fourth-down stands and blocked a punt to put away Lackawanna, 32-0. The Mustangs will defend their sectional title against No. 3 Fredonia at noon on Nov. 13 at Highmark Stadium in the lone Section VI championship matchup of undefeated teams this season.
“We’re going to take advantage of whatever opportunities we have,” Medina head coach Eric Valley said. “... (Lackawanna) shut down a lot of things we typically have success in the run game and we gave them pretty good field position at times, too. But our defense had them moving backward. That was the story of the night.”
Xander Payne hit Noah Skinner for a 22-yard gain on the first play from scrimmage and it appeared Medina would have no trouble moving the ball against the Lackawanna defense. But that drive ultimately stalled out. So did its ensuing drive, set up by a Hayden Woodroe interception at the Steeler 25-yard line.
The Mustangs traversed to the red zone six times and came away with 16 points in the game, with a 3-yard touchdown run from Iverson Poole, a 26-yard field goal by freshman Cole Callard and a late 1-yard run by Payne. For the first time this season, Payne failed to throw a touchdown pass and was intercepted twice in the first half.
None of it mattered.
Joe Cecchini sacked Lackawanna quarterback William Gechell twice, as did defensive tackle Chris Johnson, who was a terror in the middle of the defensive line. Johnson, a 255-pound junior, created penetration on almost every play as the Mustang defense earned its fourth shutout of the season.
“(Johnson) had one of his best games,” Valley said. “He’s had a knee issue and he’s been banged up the last couple weeks and our defense suffered. He’s really the cornerstone up front there.”
Poole has developed a taste for the end zone, scoring his 10th rushing touchdown in the last seven games, but he made the biggest scoring play of the game on defense Friday.
Leading 9-0 and Gechell temporarily knocked out of the game with a leg injury, Lackawanna was looking to capitalize on a Payne interception. Poole made a critical fourth-down tackle on the previous possession, but this time he sat right in the passing lane, plucked the pass from backup quarterback Jordan Rivers’ and took it 30 yards to the end zone to take a 17-0 lead with less than two minutes left in the second quarter.
Jarin Rhim added an interception of Gechell in the end zone with 6 seconds left in the first half. When asked what he saw on the interception, Poole responded, “Nothing but green ahead of me.”
“We were watching the flats — watching the screen plays,” Poole said. “We didn’t think they were going to run them, but thankfully they did.”
Medina was stopped inside the Lackawanna 10-yard line on its opening drive of the second half, but a blocked punt by Noah Skinner set up a 32-yard run up the middle by Payne with 9 minutes, 5 seconds remaining in the game
Payne finished 7 of 18 for 94 yards through the air and added 49 yards and two scores on the ground. Greg Thompson had a team-high 67 yards rushing, as the Mustangs accumulated a season-low 288 yards of total offense. Still, Medina won its 16th consecutive game and has a chance to win back-to-back sectional titles for the first time in program history.
“It’s huge, not just as a team or a program, but as a community,” Payne said. “No one’s ever done it before, so everyone has to leave their legacy somehow.”
Nick Sabato
