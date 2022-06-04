ROCHESTER — Medina had dreams of making up for time lost, but so did Palmyra-Macedon.
The Mustangs have been shooting for a return trip to states since falling in the 2019 semifinals, only for COVID-19 to knock out back-to-back postseasons. Pal-Mac was in a similar position, having won back-to-back sectional championships.
The Red Raiders entered the Class B Far West Regional on Saturday at Monroe Community College on a 30-game winning streak and had a remedy for a Medina pitching staff that has run nearly every opponent run cold this season.
Pal-Mac clubbed 13 hits — the most given up by the Mustangs this season — to roll past Medina 11-1, ending its state aspirations one game short of the semifinals.
“We’ve lived and died with our pitching all year,” Medina head coach Jon Sherman said. “... It’s uncharacteristic because we’ve got to have our pitching. We have too many young kids to get through otherwise.”
Not only were the Red Raiders able to collect hits, but they did so in timely situations. Pal-Mac scored three runs with two outs in the bottom of the first. In the third, pitcher Zach Fike worked his way ahead in the count, only to surrender back-to-back hits with two strikes, which eventually led to three more runs.
“One through seven could hit any pitch you threw them,” Fike said. “Whether it was a curveball, fastball or changeup, they were on time with every pitch.”
Medina, meanwhile, threatened only once. Consecutive hits by Hayden Woodroe and Tyler Kroening and a walk of Xander Payne loaded the bases with one out. But Joe Cecchini struck out and Fike hit a shallow fly to end the inning without a run.
Fike allowed six runs on seven hits and struck out five over three innings, while Payne gave up five runs on six hits in 1 1/3 innings of relief. Meanwhile, Fike’s future Niagara County Community College teammate Chris Finocchario surrendered one run — on a groundout by Julian Woodworth — on four hits and fanned six for the Pal-Mac, which improved to 24-0.
“Part of it’s the youth on our team,” Sherman said. “They haven’t been through sectionals before; they haven’t had an opportunity. The bright lights — sometimes they get you. They’ve been soaking in the moments and not realizing it was a big-time game. Maybe some of them started thinking this was a big-time game. You can’t play that way. You have to play loose.”
Although Medina wasn’t able to end its season with another state berth, seniors Cecchini, Fike, Payne and Woodroe helped turn the program into one of the best in Western New York.
The Mustangs went 5-12 when Fike first made the varsity squad as a seventh-grader. During the ensuing five seasons, they have gone 71-15, with two 20-win seasons and three Section VI championships.
“My six years on varsity has really helped carry on the tradition and show the young guys what it’s about,” Fike said.
Finocchario, Ian Goodness and Christian Morrison had three RBIs apiece for the Red Raiders.
Medina finishes the season 21-4.
Nick Sabato
