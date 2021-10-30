MEDINA — Mustang mania keeps running wild.
Even as the skies cried on Veterans Memorial Park all evening, No. 1 Medins continued its dominant 2021 with a 30-14 win over No. 8 Eden/North Collins on Friday in the Section VI Class C quarterfinals.
Since the calendar turned to 2021, the Mustangs have been unblemished and have won the last 15 contests as a program.
“Eden does a great job of controlling the football, and in these conditions, they minimize the turnovers and they just ground and ground us,” said Medina head coach Eric Valley, who is guiding New York State’s No. 1-ranked team in Class C.
“And for our kids to come out with a couple of big strikes when we needed it, it obviously put us ahead. But a lot of props to Eden for pushing our kids around there for a while. I’m proud of the way our kids played.”
The Mustangs started fast, leaning on the running game with Noah Skinner and Iverson Poole, as well as quarterback Xander Payne and do-it-all playmaker Greg Thompson adding in a 3rd-down conversion in the air. Poole would cap the drive with his ninth rushing touchdown of the year and 13th overall score on the season. Medina’s 2-point play made it 8-0 just three minutes into the action.
E/NC (4-5) would drive into the red zone the next possession, enlisting its option attack, but Thompson stopped the Raiders in their tracks with an interception. Failed opportunities inside the Medina 20 would be a theme all game for E/NC.
After a Mustangs punt, the Raiders took over in plus territory on the Medina 31. They would get a second chance to score after a pass interference wiped away a failed 4th-down conversion, but it was for naught as E/NC missed a field goal.
Both defenses played well in the next stretch, with the Raiders forcing another Mustang punt. But the Medina (9-0) defense stood tall in the red zone again, and despite E/NC spreading things out to get downfield, it missed a second-straight FG.
The Mustangs went on the attack from there. Payne found TE Joe Cecchini on a play action boot play, then Thompson gashed the Raiders once again on a run to the edge. But that set Skinner up to notch his first TD of the night, as the FB rumbled and stumbled his way through the E/NC defense on an 18-yard tote. Medina would convert the 2-pointer to make it a 16-0 game.
The Raiders seemed to have something going late in the first half, with Austin Sroda gaining a chunk of yardage on a draw, then advancing 15 yards after a horse collar tackle. But the Mustangs got Matt Sweet backed up with a grounding play and a sack from Ollie Wilson.
That cleared the way for the Mustangs’ less-than-a-minute drill before the half. Thompson scooted by Raiders defenders for 37 yards, then Payne converted on a 3rd-down by using his legs to put Medina in the red zone. The senior signal caller would punctuate the first half with a streak down the middle to Jarin Rhim with four seconds left on the board.
That would be Payne’s 21st TD toss of the season, giving him a 21-2 TD-to-INT ratio this fall. Medina converted the ensuing 2-point attempt to make it 24-0 at the break.
E/NC started the second half with a nearly five-minute drive, but red zone issues reared back up, as Medina blocked the Raiders’ third FG attempt. Mustangs sophomore Robert Arnold ripped off a big run from there, but it was the big fella who put the series to bed, as Skinner scored once again on a 55-yard TD trot through and around the Raiders’ D. The 2-pointer was failed, making it 30-0 late in the third.
After being stopped then forcing a Medina punt, E/NC muffed a punt on its own 19 for the Mustangs to recover. It seemed like Medina got on the board with an Arnold TD, but it was called back for a hold. That was a key moment, though, as he fumbled while approaching the end zone the next play, giving the Raiders the ball on a touchback. They went on to take advantage of that and several Mustang penalties once Sweet ran in a QB draw, followed by a made PAT, cutting the deficit to 30-7.
E/NC was not out of it yet, however, as it recovered an onside kick moments later. More Medina penalties influenced the Raiders’ next possession, leading to Quinn Harrington finding the end zone and a made PAT to make it 30-14 with just over two minutes in regulation. But after missing on a second onside kick attempt, Medina ran the clock out for the win.
The Mustangs have been nothing short of imposing in Class C since the start of 2021. Dating back to the beginning of the fall II season last spring, Medina has outscored opponents 627-115. But things have not been as easy over the last two games with E/NC and Albion, with those two margins coming in at 60-42.
But even with those latest results, coach Valley and his staff try to preach to the kids to not get too high or too low in games.
“We just want to be steady and consistent,” Valley said. “When teams score on us, we don’t get carried away, because there’s a lot of football left to play and we know we’ve got talent and we can make things happen as well when other teams make big plays. So we just wait for our turn and take the opportunities as they come.”
The win means the Mustangs will be matched up with No. 5 Lackawanna in the Class C sectional semifinals. This will be a rematch of Medina’s 34-16 win on Sept. 18. Playing the Steelers once again gave Valley a cautionary tale from Medina football’s 2016 season.
“We beat them Week 2, pretty handily, and they came here for a sectional game and they beat us,” he said. “ … And I know coach (Adam) Tardif does a great job with those kids and they get better, week in, week out, and obviously they did, they upset (No. 4) Salamanca. So they’re playing really good football right now, so I expect we’re going to have our hands full once again.”
Skinner credited Thompson, Cecchini and Cayden Lilleby for clearing the way for him to score twice on the evening. As nice as those lead blockers were, though, the junior FB/LB does want to see some things cleaned up if the Mustangs want back-to-back sectional championships.
“It felt great, we needed this. They were fighting us and we couldn’t keep our mouths shut,” said Skinner, who now has seven rushing TDs this fall. “We need to keep a cool mind. And our goal is to get to (Highmark) Stadium and go further.”
Skinner also made sure to laud E/NC’s Sroda and Sweet’s efforts in the game.
The Mustangs will host the Steelers in the sectional semis next week, but the date and time are yet to be determined.
