GASPORT — Anyone hoping to beat Medina or Royalton-Hartland better bring a big bat.
Following a two-game set, Roy-Hart still sits atop the Niagara-Orleans League standings, but Medina inched a bit closer as the teams split games Wednesday and Friday. And it took devastating pitching performances to score wins.
Thomas Russo outdueled Aidan Paul on Wednesday, recording a two-hit, 17-strikeout performance to beat Paul’s four-hit, 14-strikeout outing as the Rams won 2-1. Zach Fike came back to fan 16 batters in a no-hitter Friday to give the Mustangs a 9-0 win.
Roy-Hart (6-1) leads Medina (6-2) by a half game in the standings with a pair of games against Akron — which dropped to 6-3 with a loss to Newfane on Friday — next week. But the Rams and Mustangs made it clear that a potential third bout may be the biggest obstacle to either team winning a Section VI Class B-2 championship this season.
“We anticipate it,” Medina head coach Jon Sherman said. “We expect there’s going to be a rubber match. … The year we went to states we had to go through Roy-Hart. It’s anticipated.”
Fike dazzled on the mound against an offense that featured Section VI’s RBI leader, Brayden Hy (17), and No. 3, Russo (14). But pitching has been Medina’s strength all season, as Fike joined Xander Payne for the team’s second no-hitter, while Fike and Paul both rank in the top-four in the section in strikeouts.
The long-term highlight of the game may have been Medina’s bats finally coming alive. The Mustangs scored six runs on six hits in the fifth inning to blow the game open. They entered Friday’s game hitting .261 for the year, but tallied a season-high 11 hits.
“We started taking smart at-bats,” Sherman said. “... You have to work the count, get the pitcher tired and find the one you want. With a young team it takes some time to get them to do that.”
Prior to Medina’s offensive eruption, Roy-Hart had surrendered three hits in its first six N-O League games. Although few teams can match Medina’s three-man rotation, the Rams have a solid one-two punch in Russo and Ryan Mettler.
Before being chased by the Mustangs, Mettler had 2.10 ERA, while Russo has a 0.29 ERA and leads Section VI with 90 strikeouts. Coach Jim Heideman isn’t concerned by the game, attributing it to a strong showing by Medina. He also isn’t worried about being no-hit, saying, “Pitching wasn’t our best, defense wasn’t our best; we didn’t play our best game today, but we faced a good pitcher.”
The Rams have three players — Hy, John Conley and Ethan Kuzma — hitting better than .400, while Jay Heideman is hitting .346. Meanwhile, six players have driven in at least 10 runs thus far.
They have scored at least seven runs eight times in 11 games, even scoring 10 runs in their only other loss of the season against Lockport on April 13.
“We just didn’t hit today,” Russo said. “It wasn’t our day. Some days you just don’t have it and it is what it is. You just have to keep pushing forward, keep grinding, keep smiling and get the next game.”
Not seeing a third game between the two teams would likely be a bigger surprise at this stage of the friendly rivalry. Roy-Hart and Medina have played in each of the last three postseasons, with the last two coming in the sectional finals.
The Mustangs won 6-2 in the Class B-2 final last year, and avenged two extra-innings losses in the regular season to the Rams to advance to the Far West Regionals in 2019. Roy-Hart beat Medina 4-2 in the 2018 sectional tournament.
A playoff matchup has become so frequent that both teams not only expect it to happen, but it’s something they desire. They have played 11 times since 2018 — there was no 2020 season due to COVID-19 — and Medina has a slim 6-5 edge.
“That’s the hope for sectionals,” Russo said with a grin. “We want to see them.”
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
