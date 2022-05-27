Medina, Roy-Hart set for third consecutive title tilt

Five minutes after the game ended, predictions of a third meeting already began. Both teams are getting the matchup desired.
Medina and Royalton-Hartland split a pair of regular season games and shared the Niagara-Orleans League championship. When they finished the second game on May 6, a third outing only seemed fitting.
The two schools will meet for the Section VI Class B-2 baseball championship at noon Saturday at Grand Island. It will be the fourth consecutive postseason meeting and the third time in a row with a sectional title on the line.
Sixth-seeded Medina has won the last two — including an overall Class B title in 2019 — while No. 5 Roy-Hart beat the Mustangs for its first sectional crown in program history in 2018.
“We’re right next door to each other and both are very good programs,” Roy-Hart head coach Jim Heideman said. “... They all played together at one point, so they know each other well. There’s that competitive friendship.”
A rivalry between two schools with so much success that are located less than 10 miles apart is to be expected. Both teams wanted to play again this season, but don’t expect malicious jawing between benches or below-the-belt behavior.
Many of the players know each other from playing travel baseball together. Heideman had four Mustangs on his travel team. Roy-Hart standout Thomas Russo’s father went to Medina and the family lives close to the district border.
But a friendly rivalry doesn’t mean the game won’t be intense. The Rams saw their season end twice to Medina, while the Mustangs are looking for a return trip to states after COVID-19 caused a cancellation of the last two tournaments.
“Both teams are super motivated,” Medina head coach Jon Sherman said. “If you’re not motivated to play against (Roy-Hart), you might as well not show up. Both teams will be at the top of their games and it will come down to who can string together the most hits.”
Considering the programs are similar, a low-scoring game may be the expectation. Russo outdueled Aidan Paul in a 2-1 win for the Rams on May 4, while Zach Fike hurled a no-hitter in Medina’s 9-0 win two days later.
Roy-Hart has more hitting depth on paper, but it has scored five runs in the last five outings against the Mustangs and have not scored more than five since 2018.
This year six Rams are hitting better than .350, including sophomore Brayden Hy, who is hitting .514 with 19 extra-base hits and 33 RBIs. Classmate Ethan Kuzma is hitting .491, while Russo is batting .412 with 33 RBIs and Jay Heideman has a .367 average with 21 RBIs.
“We just have to be aggressive at the plate,” Heideman said. “We can’t take pitches. We have to swing the bat. … I think we have the ability and the better hitting team. They’ve lost to (Medina) a couple times and it’s their time.”
Although Medina has relied upon its three standout pitchers — Fike, Paul and Xander Payne — to record a combined 11 shutouts, its win over Roy-Hart proved to be a turning point in the season. The Mustangs have won 10 in a row and are averaging 9.7 runs per game after posting 5.7 in the first 12 contests.
Fike, Paul and Joe Cecchini have all knocked in 20-plus runs, while the trio has combined with Payne for 50 extra-base hits, including eight home runs.
“The bottom of our lineup has grown up,” Sherman said. “They used to be easy outs and now they’re not. They’re moving guys over, they’re sacrificing and getting hits. That gets the top of the lineup more at-bats and it gets more chances to see a pitcher. The more chances you see a pitcher, that’s always going to benefit you.”
Lew-Port enters B-1 final red-hot
Nineteen days ago, Lewiston-Porter was 6-8. It lost a 4-1 game to Niagara Falls without giving up an earned run. Instead of falling into a slide, the Lancers turned on the jets.
Fourth-seeded Lew-Port cruises into the Section VI Class B-1 final against No. 3 Depew at 3 p.m. Saturday as winners of six of the last seven games.
The Lancers are averaging 9.7 runs per game this season and have scored at least five runs in seven of the last nine games. Jason Winstanley has led the pack over the last seven, hitting .435 with 11 RBIs, while David Pavan (.478), Vinny Carlo (.455) and Matt Brown (.421) are all hitting over .400.
Lew-Port has used a swath of pitchers all season, but have only needed two in the first two postseason games, as neither Michael Baio or Nathan Halgash surrendered an earned run. The duo have more combined strikeouts (9) than hits allowed (8) in wins over Olean (3-0) and Albion (12-2).
Conversely, Depew has not scored double-digit runs since April 30 and has done so four times in 22 games. The Wildcats scored more than four runs once in the last seven games, coming in a 6-4 over No. 2 Maryvale on Thursday.
