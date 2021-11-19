Medina stays in the moment with potential state berth looming

MEDINA — In a season when there were few new scenarios, Medina High School suddenly finds itself without a paddle.
The Mustangs were used to playing as the favorite, used to winning Section VI championships. Now the two-time Class C champs are playing in the Far West Regional for the first time in program history.
When Medina won a sectional title in 1988, there was no state tournament. And states were canceled last season due to COVID-19, leaving it without a chance to move beyond the sectional title game.
Coach Eric Valley has refused to allow his team to peer into the future, especially now that wins become more bountiful each week. A win over Section V’s East Rochester/Gananda at noon Saturday at Williamsville South High School means a trip to the state semifinals and two wins brings the Mustangs to Syracuse University’s Carrier Dome for the state finals.
But there will be no looking past the unbeaten Bombers.
“I think my kids have remained humble,” Valley said. “We’ve preached expectations every week and continue to reach expectations. We have never gotten outside our comfort zone and achieved something we thought was impossible. Everything we’ve done so far we knew was possible with hard work. We haven’t gotten carried away or fooled ourselves to this point.”
It is undoubtedly easier for a coach to tell his players to not drift into the potential of the future, but the Medina players have appreciated Valley’s approach each week. A team with championship experience often has moments of boredom as it waits to get back to the pinnacle. Even winning a second championship can lose its shine compared to the first.
By remaining in a week-to-week frame of mind, the Mustangs have been able to find the appropriate amount of joy as they continue to gather plunder. While being the first Medina team to reach the state quarterfinals brings satisfaction, it won’t be as great as winning.
“Don’t look too far into the future, because as soon as you do, the present is going to kick you in the butt,” said Medina’s Joe Cecchini, who is a Trench Trophy finalist after recording a school-record 12 sacks. “We just have to focus on the present — one day at a time, one game at a time. … When we won the sectional championship, we only celebrated that accomplishment, that season.”
This week’s challenge brings an opponent with several similarities and not just with matching 11-0 records. East Rochester/Gananda quarterback Carter Lathrop is a dual threat like Medina’s Xander Payne, while running back Chaunsey Gilbert brings a challenge to stop in the backfield.
The Bombers have also limited opponents to 8.7 points per game on defense, defeating Haverling 18-12 in the Section V finals.
“They’re fast and athletic and like to run around,” Valley said. “We need to be able to match that and be just as aggressive, finish our blocks and get to the football on defense.”
While it remains to be seen if the East Rochester/Gananda defense can stop the Mustangs, it has not seen an offense quite like Medina’s. After rushing for a Section VI championship game-record 590 yards to hand Fredonia its first loss of the season, the Mustangs proved they can win games in any fashion.
Payne, who averaged 141.6 passing yards and 21 touchdowns in the his nine games, has not surpassed 100 yards or thrown a touchdown pass in back-to-back games. Yet, Medina has scored 90 points and does not have to rely on one aspect to move the ball. The Mustangs have 1,075 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground in three postseason games.
“We have a pretty diversified offensive catalog,” Valley said. “We’ve seen the tip of the iceberg with what these kids are capable of. By the second quarter, we can kind of find our groove and what we’re good at against a certain team.”
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
