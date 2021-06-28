Medina too much for Roy-Hart in B2 final

A young Roy-Hart baseball team exceeded coach Jim Heideman’s expectations this season before the Rams run ended Saturday at Medina’s Veterans Memorial Park.
“They played their hearts out but came up a little short today,” Heideman said. “The future is bright for Roy-Hart baseball.”
Starting four freshmen, two sophomores and two juniors, the Rams went 13-4 with a 10-2 record in Niagara-Orleans League play and won two playoff games to reach the Section VI Class B2 final.
But they couldn’t overcome the challenge posed by the Medina Mustangs, who routed Roy-Hart twice in the regular season and completed the trifecta with a 7-0 victory in the sectional final.
In a rematch of the 2019 overall Class B title game, Medina defended its championship following a canceled season during the coronavirus pandemic, and ended a run of two straight sectional crows for Roy-Hart, which won the B2 title two years ago and the overall B crown on their way to the state championship game in 2018.
The Mustangs (16-1) built a 6-0 lead in the first two innings, scoring five in the second. Brian Fry, the N-O player of the year headed to the University of Toledo, went 2 for 3 with an RBI triple and two runs scored. AJ Seefeldt hit a triple and knocked in three runs. Zach Fike helped his own cause with an RBI double.
Fike got out of a first inning jam and pitched a two-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts for the Mustangs. The junior threw a one-hitter with 11 Ks in one of the two the regular season matchups.
Sophomore Thomas Russo III went the distance for the Rams and struck out nine batters.
Seniors Hunter Babel and Noah Stern had hits for Roy-Hart. John Conley and Russo drew walks in the first inning.
Roy-Hart played Saturday and for much of the season without junior slugger Gavyn Boyle, a Virginia Commonwealth University recruit. Boyle broke a finger on his left hand after missing time earlier in the spring with a hamstring injury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.