ROYALTON — The Rams will need to regroup as they await the return of a key cog.
Royalton-Hartland boys basketball took one on the chin, as Medina took a 87-40 victory over the Rams Saturday at Royalton-Hartland High School. The Rams (1-4 Niagara-Orleans League) are trying to hold things together as center Tom Ragonese is away for the moment while quarantining as a COVID-19 close contact.
"Credit to Medina. We hung in there early, I thought we were getting some decent looks. And they're really good," said Roy-Hart head coach Joe Pawlak.
"I think my JV coach said it best, they kind of bait you into it. You think something's open, and that's right where they want you and they're really good at jumping the passing lanes. And they're really active. They were able to get some turnovers off that and it was like we were trying to get our guys, to turn a little defense to offense, but Medina's really good at it."
That was the theme all game, as the Mustangs (4-1 N-O) used their full-court press to speed the Rams up throughout. After taking a 26-8 lead through one, Medina extended on that for a 50-20 halftime lead, as team co-captain Tyler Chinn scored 14 of his game-high 20 points.
The second half was more of the same, as the Mustangs built up as big as a 48-point lead. Outside of Chinn, Medina had four other double-digit scorers with Brian Fry (16 points), Jarin Rhim, Matt Henning and David Berry (10 points each).
The Rams were led offensively by Bryan Baes and his nine points, as well as Aiden Petrie (8 points) and Gavyn Boyle (6 points).
Coach Pawlak has liked the fight his team has shown this season, with this being the only game in which Roy-Hart lost by more than a margin of 18. He understands some of the visible frustrations shown late by his players, but he doesn't want them to totally let those emotions loose even in this recent slump.
"The team's close, I just told 'em this one, obviously, I want to control our emotions a little bit there," Pawlak said. "But at the same time, I don't want 'em to be happy here either, I mean we got blasted. They're a close group and I told 'em, this is one those (games) you just flush it and you move on. Luckily we'll be off tomorrow, Sunday. We get back to practice on Monday and we have another game Tuesday. So flush it out and we'll move on, move forward. That's what we'll keep doing."
It's been an adjustment rotating players around with a team co-captain like Ragonese out, who averaged 10.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game last season. The Rams are also missing point guard Jamel Johnson Jr., after his parents withheld him from playing this season due to COVID concerns.
But that's what made Baes' performance that much more key, as the junior netted all nine of his team-high points in the second half.
"I'll tell you what, it was really nice to see. Really, really nice to see and I think with Tommy (out), we needed Bryan to step up," Pawlak said. "And he hasn't gotten a lot of minutes this year, but he stepped up and I though he played great. You know, we're gonna have to find a way to get him in there moving forward, even when Tommy gets back. We'll make some adjustments and see what we can do."
Boyle, a VCU baseball commit for the Class of 2022, thinks the most pivotal point of emphasis for his team now is fundamentals.
"Get back to that, get down to the basics. Put our heads into it, not get off to the slow starts that we normally do, and try and push hard and keep going from there," Boyle said.
As a fellow co-captain, the junior shared what his message has been to the group as they look to end their four-game losing streak.
"Just gotta find a way to fight through it, keep our heads up the whole time and don't show bad body language," Boyle said. "Just keep trying to push through."
