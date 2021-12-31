The once-flowing locks that earned Xander Payne the nickname “Sunshine” among teammates have been trimmed since football season ended, but the Remember the Titans-inspired comparisons run deeper than a good head of hair.
Kip Pardue’s role of real-life T.C. Williams High School quarterback Ronnie Bass in the 2000 blockbuster film is legendary, portraying a long-haired free spirit who evolves into a double-tough leader of a championship football team.
Just as Bass earned his teammates’ respect stepping into the huddle and taking control in the scene following the starting quarterback’s injury, Payne’s teammates never questioned who was in charge when he addressed the Medina huddle.
Payne’s value went beyond a golden arm and quick feet. The Mustang offense was an orchestra featuring a talented catalog of performers and Payne was the conductor. The senior could switch from a calming presence to a motivational voice when the situation fit, and with Payne at quarterback, his teammates all knew eventually it was going to be their turn for a solo.
The last two seasons served as a symphony for Medina, snatching back-to-back Section VI Class C championships for the first time in program history while rattling off 17 consecutive wins before falling to East Rochester/Gananda in this fall's state quarterfinals.
Payne’s performance as a quarterback and a leader has earned him the honor of GNN Sports football player of the year and the captain of our first Elite 11 all-star team.
“I like to see myself as a leader, but it starts with the guys around me,” Payne said. “They’re willing to cooperate and play the game of football as a team game. That makes my job as a leader really easy.”
Payne’s role within the team was encapsulated in Medina’s playoff run. Few teams found solutions to stop the Mustangs’ passing attack, but in the sectional semifinals against Lackawanna, Payne matched his season interception total (two) in one game. Conditions the following week at snow-covered Highmark Stadium made passing a chore against Fredonia in the sectional championship game.
Frustration would have been understandable for a quarterback who threw for 1,635 yards and 22 touchdowns on 57.9% completions and ranked in the top 10 in just about every passing category in Western New York. Of course Payne wanted to chuck the ball around. Every quarterback dreams of throwing the game-winning touchdown pass in a championship game. Instead, he adapted.
In the first nine games combined, Payne ran for 136 yards and two touchdowns. But against Lackawanna and Fredonia, he broke loose for 248 yards and five scores. Entering the sectional title game, Payne’s single-game career-high was 51 yards. He torched the Hillbillies for 209 yards and three touchdowns on 14 attempts.
“He wanted to win more than he cared about his stats,” Medina senior Joe Cecchini said. “His mindset was what was best for the team — what’s the easiest way and what’s the best way to win a game.”
Medina head coach Eric Valley admits Payne was in tune with the offense enough to start as a sophomore, but his body needed to catch up with his acumen. By the time Payne finally earned his chance to be the starter in the spring 2021 season, there was no questioning his ability.
His passing yards dipped from 175.7 per game as a junior to 136.3 as a senior, but Medina’s offense became more versatile. The Mustangs had four players with at least 300 yards rushing and three players with at least 300 receiving.
Still, Payne found ways to put up impressive statistics. He had five games with three touchdown passes or more and eight multi-score games this season, but more importantly he never dealt with complaints from teammates about touching the ball.
“Everything ran through him,” Valley said. “He straightened a lot of kids out. When you have injuries and kids coming back and forth, he made sure everyone knew what they were doing at any given time and he made things happen on the fly.”
Payne will be a player Valley references to future players for years, perhaps more so in his qualities as a person rather than a football player. Payne himself is a little more than a month removed from what is likely the final football game of his life.
He went 14 of 19 for 249 yards and a touchdown in the heartbreaking 26-24 Far West Regional loss to East Rochester/Gananda, but Payne hopes he left an imprint on the program that won’t be easily erased.
“I definitely think it leaves a legacy, not just for me, but the Class of 2022,” said Payne, who plans to play baseball at SUNY Cortland next year. “We came through Medina and shaped the program for the future. We kind of brought it back and hopefully more young players see this and keep wanting to play football.”
Here is the rest of our GNN Sports Elite 11 all-star team, honoring the top high school football players from this fall around the Greater Niagara Region:
Tyler Baker
- Canisius, Senior, Quarterback
- Bio: A Connolly Cup finalist, the Lockport native leaves Canisius with five school records. He finishes with 6,314 total yards and 64 touchdowns, including 4,699 passing yards and 40 touchdowns. Baker battled injuries and a daunting schedule this season to throw for 2,019 yards and 16 touchdowns on 60% completions while rushing 431 yards and seven scores. He was one of five quarterbacks in Western New York to throw for 2,000 yards this year. Baker plans to continue his football career in college and has multiple Division I offers.
Brian Bielec
- Grand Island, Senior, Running Back/Linebacker
- Bio: Bielec was the tone-setter for Grand Island on offense and defense after missing the spring season. He ran for 851 yards and 12 touchdowns on 9.4 yards per carry this season, totaling six 100-yard rushing games and surpassing 100 yards from scrimmage seven times. On defense, Bielec totaled 47 tackles, two sacks, two fumble recoveries and an interception. He ran for 108 yards and three scores against Starpoint, including a 63-yard TD on the first play from scrimmage. Bielec had a career-high 166 yards against Sweet Home. He is currently choosing between three Division I wrestling scholarships.
Joe Cecchini
- Medina, Senior, Tight End/Defensive End
- Bio: A Trench Trophy finalist who excelled on both sides of the ball. Cecchini set a single-season school record and placed fifth in Western New York with 12 sacks, while his 19 career sacks are also a Medina record. He had nine tackles for a loss and three forced fumbles as well. Cecchini caught 20 passes for 308 yards and four touchdowns on offense. He plans to continue his football career at D-3 SUNY Maritime College.
Evan Dean
- Starpoint, Sophomore, Wide Receiver/Cornerback
- Bio: After a 6-catch, 14-yard freshman campaign, Dean became one of the top receivers in Western New York this season. He finished fifth in WNY with 48 receptions, sixth with 801 yards and 10th with eight touchdowns. Dean surpassed 100 yards four times and scored in eight of Starpoint’s nine contests, including putting up 159 yards and a touchdown on nine grabs against Kenmore West. He also had two interceptions from his cornerback position on defense.
Tyler Figliola
- Grand Island, Senior, Wide Receiver/Safety
- Bio: Figliola was dangerous all over the field, scoring a touchdown on 25% of his receptions. He caught 32 passes for 505 yards and eight touchdowns, including a three-score game against Niagara Wheatfield. He also made 31 tackles and four interceptions as a safety on defense. Against Lockport, Figliola had two receiving touchdowns, two interceptions and a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. He's still undecided on what next year holds.
Xavior Fitzgibbon
- Wilson, Senior, Guard/Linebacker
- Bio: An instinctual middle linebacker, Fitzgibbon was a frequent visitor in opponents’ backfields. He was named Class C North defensive player of the year with 65 total tackles and 52 solo stops, including 21 for a loss and two sacks. Fitzgibbon had three double-digit tackle games this season. He recorded 10 solo tackles against Alden and five tackles of his 10 tackles against Tonawanda were behind the line of scrimmage. He plans to play football at Alfred State or Erie Community College.
Justin Horvath
- Grand Island, Senior, Quarterback
- Bio: Horvath completed just 17 passes as a junior but exploded to throw 25 touchdowns this season to lead Grand Island to the Class A North title. He was named Class A North offensive player of the year after throwing for 1,724 yards on 64.3% completions with just two interceptions. Horvath’s 25 touchdowns were sixth in Western New York, while ranking ninth in yards. He had eight multi-touchdown games, including throwing as many touchdowns (five) as incompletions in a win over Sweet Home. Horvath wants to play football in college while studying human biology in hopes of becoming a chiropractor.
Chris Johnson
- Medina, Junior, Offensive Tackle/Defensive Tackle
- Bio: The 6-foot-2, 260-pound Johnson was a force on the line all season for Medina. At defensive tackle, he compiled four sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception. Nine of Johnson’s 55 tackles came behind the line of scrimmage. He also anchored the line of an offense that averaged 384.3 yards and 41.7 points per game.
Greg Thompson
- Medina, Senior, All-Purpose
- Bio: A home-run threat from anywhere on the field, Thompson amassed 1,053 yards and 11 touchdowns from scrimmage. He racked up 494 yards and six touchdowns on 20.6 yards per catch, while rushing for 559 yards and five touchdowns on 14.3 yards per carry. Thompson also had five interceptions and returned one for a score. He was one of two players in Western New York with 450 yards both rushing and receiving. Thompson plans to attend college for nursing or criminal justice.
Logan Wendt
- Lockport, Senior, Tight End/Defensive End
- Bio: Wendt put up one of the most prolific receiving seasons in Lockport history, racking up 703 yards and nine touchdowns on 46 receptions. He ranked in the top 10 in Western New York in touchdowns (sixth), receptions (seventh) and yards (ninth). The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Wendt had four 100-yard games and three multi-touchdown games. He intends to study psychology at SUNY Cortland, where hopes to also continue his football career.
Second 11: Luke Atlas, RB/S, Wilson; Marcus Celano, DT, Grand Island; Ben Dickinson, S, Newfane; Stefaan Fearon, DE, Lockport; Jason Green, QB, Lockport; Jackson Jones, WR/CB, Grand Island; Joey Kusmierski, RB/LB, Niagara Falls; Colby Lawrence, OL/DL, Starpoint; Anthony Molinaro, DE, Lockport; Iverson Poole, RB/DB, Medina; Noah Skinner, RB/LB, Medina.
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
