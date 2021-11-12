MEDINA — It took Medina High School 32 years to get back on top in Section VI. Now it can do so in back-to-back seasons for the first time in school history.
The top-seeded Mustangs defend their Class C sectional crown in a return to Highmark Stadium for the first time since winning the Class B-2 title in 1988. Awaiting is No. 3 Fredonia at noon on Saturday in the lone Section VI championship matchup of undefeated teams this season.
Throughout a 16-game winning streak that dates back to the spring season, Medina head coach Eric Valley has relied on an old cliche: “one game at a time.” It has served his team well, winning 14 of its last 16 games by double digits.
While the sectional championship game has finally arrived, Valley has not deviated from his message. Unlike last season, there is the potential to play beyond the sectional title game and it is easy for a young mind to drift toward the idea of contending for a state championship.
“Doors can open after this as well, but all we can worry about is this game,” Valley said. “Hopefully we can open some doors for ourselves, but the focus is just on Saturday afternoon.”
Valley and his staff have been able to keep players dialed in during practices and games, but it would be unfathomable to believe players have not thought about repeating as sectional champions at various points during the year. Despite losing key components of the spring squad, Medina returned enough critical pieces to be the odds-on favorite to at least return to the title game in the fall.
High expectations can create pressure that causes some teams to buckle. Those expectations can also make getting back to the championship game such a relief that the game is the easy part of the equation. The Mustangs, however, believe winning again can prove unequivocally there was no drop off from the spring.
“I think we’ve proven that we are still a good team like we were last year, despite the losses on both sides of the ball,” Medina quarterback Xander Payne said. “Both accounts would definitely prove it, but winning would be the ultimate seal.”
Statistics would say points and lots of them would be required to earn that ultimate seal. Medina’s 41.8 points per game edges Fredonia’s 32.1, but the Hillbillies average 373.7 yards per game, compared to 363.2 for the Mustangs.
There is no secret who Fredonia is most comfortable with the ball. Matthew Lotter has run for 1,050 yards and 12 touchdowns — along with making 128 tackles on defense — while quarterback Nick Whitfield has been a legitimate dual threat. Whitfield has 631 yards and 12 scores on the ground, while throwing for 1,694 yards and 16 touchdowns on 64.3% completions and two interceptions.
When Whitfield does throw the ball, Ethan Fry (35 receptions, 488 yards, 8 TDs), Davon McCall (31-412-3) and Simon Davis (19-386-3) have been his favorite weapons.
The ball is spread around more frequently for Medina, however. The Mustangs have three players with at least 300 yards rushing, including Iverson Poole, who has 502 of his 568 yards and all 10 of his touchdowns in the last seven outings.
They also have four players — Jarin Rhim, Greg Thompson, Joe Cecchini and Poole — with at least four touchdown grabs. Rhim has been the top target with 31 grabs for 402 yards and seven scores, while Thompson has been the most explosive, with 370 yards and five scores on 23.1 yards per grab.
“As long as they get the rock and they score, that’s all that matters,” said Thompson, who transferred from Albion this year. “I don’t really care that much about getting the rock, unless I’m wide open.”
Medina will have to rebound from last week’s offensive performance in a 32-0 win over Lackawanna, as the unit sputtered at times. Payne did not throw a touchdown pass for the first time this season and threw as many interceptions in the first half (2) as he did in the first nine games combined.
Payne knew immediately where his game needed to approve and it may be difficult for Fredonia to hold down a player who has thrown for 1,368 yards and 21 touchdowns for two-straight games.
“It starts with me,” Payne said. “I made some bad reads last week that just can’t happen. If I clean up my play, we have a much better week on offense.”
COVID-19 requirements for Highmark Stadium: Proof of vaccination is not required for entry for Section VI championship games. Masks are recommended for unvaccinated fans at all times, but not required while seated. Masks are required for unvaccinated attendees in restrooms and concession lines.
