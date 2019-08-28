Meiler: A little coverage update

It’s a touch cooler outside and the sun’s going down just a bit earlier with each day.
High school sports are back, baby.
And so are we. Revamped and refocused after our annual light summer, we’re excited to cover another year of scholastic sports.
Hopefully, you’ll notice (and enjoy) a few slight changes.
For one, the Niagara Gazette and Lockport Union-Sun & Journal sports departments are doubling down on their commitment to work together. We believe our joint department, GNN Sports (GNN for the Greater Niagara Newspaper group), can provide more original coverage by sharing stories and beats.
That means more crossover coverage. Gazette-area subscribers can expect to see a few more stories about Lockport, Newfane and Royalton-Hartland student-athletes than they have in the past, and US&J readers will learn a good deal more about Niagara Falls, Niagara Wheatfield and Lewiston-Porter.
Our bet is that, in the Internet age, storytelling is far more valuable than results-based coverage, and more interesting to our readers. Whether via text, Twitter or dozens of websites, by the time you get our paper in the morning, you probably already know what happened the night before. We can separate our coverage by focusing more on telling you about a team’s leading goal-scorer, not that he or she is scoring a lot of goals.
In an effort to truly dive into each sport, we’ve assigned high school beats by sport rather than school. John D’Onofrio (john.donofrio@gnnewspaper.com, @JohnDOnofrio7), our veteran US&J reporter, will cover boys and girls soccer, golf and cross country. Khari Demos (khari.demos@gnnewspaper.com, @riri_demos), the former Lockport and St. John Fisher football player, will lead our football coverage and handle field hockey. I’ll head up boys and girls volleyball, girls swimming and girls tennis.
You’ll also see a few new features. Each Wednesday, we’ll print a nice spread naming a player of the week. You’ll hopefully hear our voices a little less formally more often in this column. We also launched the semi-weekly GNN Sports Podcast over the summer and hope to feature plenty of local athletes on that medium going forward.
Of course, we’ll still have our faithful high school schedule every day on page 3B — which also may be getting a makeover in early October — providing a toned-down version of night-to-night game coverage.
The newspaper industry is changing, and we’re doing our best to keep up. Change can be good, we just ask that you give it a shot. And of course, if you have any comments, concerns or even ideas, don’t hesitate to reach out.
HIGH SCHOOL COACHES!!!
Once again, we’re putting the onus on you to report game scores. It takes time to put a paper together each night, and much of that time is spent updating our high school schedule. We don’t have the time to chase down scores.
We’ll do our best to gather whatever we can from Section VI-approved sites, or even from Twitter, but if you don’t update the information there in a timely manner, it won’t make the paper.
Update those sites or contact us (282-2311 ext. 2265 / scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com / @GNN_Sports_) — or even better, both — by 9 p.m. and we’ll make sure to get your game report in.
Our coverage is best when we hear from you.
Respond to sports editor Mike Meiler on Twitter @mikemeiler or via email at mike.meiler@gnnewspaper.com.
