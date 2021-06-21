Memories of Jacob Minnick gleamed through the clouds like candles in the wind, inspiring Lockport’s track and field athletes on its final occasion competing as a team this season.
After holding vigil for their devastatingly departed teammate into the midnight hours Friday, honoring Minnick was at the heart of the Lions’ determined effort during the inaugural Class AA championship meet the next morning at Lancaster.
“We all wanted to give our very best out there for him,” said senior Sydney Nowicki, who won the 1,500- and 3,000-meter races. “We were all at the candlelight vigil until late and we had to make the best of it today. It was hard to have a good mindset running in 20 mph winds after what happened. But we pushed ourselves and appreciated competing with each other, because we were giving our all for Jacob.”
Minnick was a two-time Section VI diving champion who also competed in pole vault for Lockport and displayed his school pride on the cheerleading squad. He graduated last year and joined the diving team at Clarion (Pa.) University. Minnick drowned Thursday in Tonawanda Creek near Indian Falls. He was 18.
“He had a chance to be one of the best in the section before he lost his senior year” due to last spring’s pandemic shutdown, said Patrick Siedel, Lockport’s longtime pole vaulting coach. “But what made him special was the way he worked with others. He was great with our younger pole vaulters.”
Minnick mentored a Lockport group that proved to be best in class across genders. Vaulting into strong winds with heavy hearts, Shay Fernbacher (8 feet), Delaney Adams (7-6) and Alexis Trautwein (6-6) placed 1-2-3 in the girls event. Trevor Caubang cleared 10 feet to take third in the boys pole vault, and Victor Andrushko (9-6) scored fifth place.
“We lost one of our alumni on Thursday and that really rocked our team,” said Tim Willett, the Lions’ head coach. “Our pole vaulters were emotional all day and they have been emotional since the news broke Thursday. For them to show up here and rise to the occasion was super impressive.”
Collin Thompson led the Lockport boys to third place among the 13 schools competing in the section’s largest classification. Thompson won the 100 in 10.81 seconds, the fastest time recorded automatically in program history, and teamed with Zion Cheatham, Caubang and Matt Schaffert to take the 4x100 relay (45.27). Thompson also placed second in the 200 (22.63) and anchored the 4x400 team’s third-place finish (3:44.83) in the day’s final race. Caubang was second in the 110 hurdles (16.12).
“I was really proud of my 100 time, but getting a win in the 4x100 relay was the most important thing,” said Thompson, who plans to run for Division I junior college Monroe next year. “Helping my younger teammates get that win. They haven’t really had an experience like that in track before. We came here to give all the athletes another opportunity to compete and have fun.”
Thompson praised Jackson Doran for his contributions in the 4x400 relay shortly after he finished second in the two-mile. Schaffert and Jathan Chandler ran the other legs.
Lockport’s girls finished fourth in team scoring behind Nowicki’s double victory (4:46.99 in the 1,500, 10:47.84 in the 3,000), pole vaulting dominance and Skylar Pointer's second-place finish in shot put (35-5.5).
Winning the first class championships wasn’t the Lions’ goal, Willett said.
“We could’ve doubled up a couple kids, or even tripled, but we wanted to give them their best opportunities individually,” he said. “The weather didn’t really cooperate to get some top performances. But we came out and we competed.”
Lockport was without star sprinter Kahniya James. A two-time sectional champion who helped Lockport win the Niagara Frontier League title last week, James will miss the rest of the season due to a knee injury.
“She’d be out here if she could be,” Willett said. “Her heart has always been in it, pushing herself to do four events in the league meet when she wasn’t feeling her best, helping us to get that win mattered as much to her as individual accolades. It didn't make sense for her to push any further. She’s got tremendous opportunities ahead of her and we are looking forward to seeing her compete at the highest levels.”
James is on her way to Syracuse University, along with Nowicki, who will make one more run for scholastic glory in the Section VI Division I championships Thursday at Hamburg.
“I really want to show out for my team in my last meet of my high school career,” Nowicki said. “And for myself, I just want to enjoy it.”
