PITTSFORD — Grand Island produced the best girls lacrosse campaign in program history. It won its first league championship and its first sectional championship. But Honeoye Falls-Lima showed there’s still room to grow.
The Vikings ran into a steamroller when they faced the Cougars in the Class C Far West Regional on Saturday at Pittsford Sutherland High School. Section V representative HFL exploded midway through the first half to win 18-4, securing its 14th trip to the state semifinals in 15 seasons.
When the horn finally signaled the end of the season, Grand Island wiped the moisture from its eyes and head coach Jen Chowske celebrated their accomplishments, while also making it known that the next step is transforming from a Section VI contender to a state contender.
“Our goal is to be like an HFL,” Chowske said. “They’ve won their class for 10 years in a row, so my goal is for us to repeat as Section VI champs and learn from this experience. I would assume we’ll see HFL again next year and come back and beat them.”
The Cougars scored the first four goals of the game, but Lily Koslowski’s second goal of the game trimmed the lead to 5-2. Grand Island had a chance to inch a bit closer but shot into the chest protector of goaltender Lillian Brady.
HFL would take possession and score almost immediately, starting a run of seven consecutive goals before halftime.
“You can’t make mistakes against a team like that,” Chowske said. “If we go down and score, it’s a completely different game. Momentum is a huge thing in women’s lacrosse and all sports. My kids definitely feed off of it.”
The Vikings had chances to score throughout the game, but HFL was simply stronger with the ball, especially in traffic. Too often was the ball knocked free from a Grand Island stick and scooped in stride.
In comparison, the Cougars were able to take the jostling given by Viking defenders, allowing for more patient and elongated possession time. Eight different players scored for HFL, led by Paige Kidd’s five goals, while Kaite Adams and Clare Ruff each had a hat trick.
“The checking is a little bit different in Section VI than Section V; just the way the game is played,” Chowske said. “Learning to move the ball really fast, protect our sticks and just learning from this great opportunity.”
Olivia Fox notched a goal and three assists, while Ella Koslowski tossed in a goal for Grand Island, which finished the season 14-5.
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.