One week of high school sports down, hopefully many more to go.
Our Niagara-Orleans programs have also returned to action after weathering COVID-19 this week, gearing up for boys and girls soccer, cross country, golf, girls tennis and field hockey. Wilson, Newfane, Barker and Royalton-Hartland have all gotten back to work as Section VI competition quickly approaches.
WILSON LAKEMEN
Wilson cross country runner Al Schultz will lead this year’s Lakemen after head coach Brett Sippel lost four of his top five runners to graduation. Being the lone senior on the boys side, Schultz looks forward to what his group can accomplish.
Schultz is also excited about being the elder statesman and how he’ll apply himself in his leadership role.
“For the most part, I would like to take more of a hands-off approach because I don’t want to force people into doing something they’re not (comfortable with),” Schultz said.
“But with the current situation it’s gonna be a little bit tougher, because I’ll have to be able to say like ‘hey, you’ve gotta be more responsible with what you’re doing outside of practice more than in.’ Because when you’re in school, sure, you have to wear a mask. But when you’re out of school, what you’re doing then really dictates if your season’s gonna be positive or negative.”
Fellow seniors Jennifer Reagan and Kylee Healy have been varsity members for the last five seasons and are adjusting to their practice schedule during a virtual school year. Both feel the out-of-class experience will be most beneficial for the future, giving them a taste of what a college workload could look like.
Reagan shared how the team has had to break into small groups for village runs and socially-distanced stretching periods. More than anything, though, she’s just happy to be back out here.
“I’m just really happy to be back and not be training by myself,” Reagan said.
Healy made sure to keep the group engaged during the lockdown with small group runs and by sending out workout routines for her younger teammates. Doing this kept the group together like never before, which she thinks could be helpful in the long run.
“I think it’s almost like we’re closer than in past seasons because we’ve had to communicate,” Healy said. “‘OK, your schedule’s like this, what’s your parents view on it? What’s your view on it?’ And I think it’s like led to deeper conversations almost and a more team mentality.”
Wilson girls soccer coach Thomas Baia said things feel “normal again” with his squad closing out September on the practice field. He made sure to laud the New York State Public High School Athletic Association and Section VI on giving adults — and more importantly, the kids — the opportunity to get back in action, as well as making rule changes, like the mandatory 10 practice rule, for the year.
What’s been tough is deciphering the girls’ conditioning levels, with some in top form having extra training time or having worked with premier teams while others are competing again for the first time since the March shutdown. His hope is to bring them along together and that they can avoid fatigue injuries in the process.
Baia also worries about the team’s chemistry with most of his players being unable to work together in the summer.
“These girls normally play summer soccer together. They obviously missed that,” Baia said. “So getting the cohesiveness back together is something we’re gonna try to get through here over the first couple of weeks.”
NEWFANE PANTHERS
Over in Newfane, field hockey coach Kelly Jordan returned to the field after spending time away on maternity leave. The former Division I field hockey star will lean on a strong core of seniors, including Marah Sheehan and the Christy twins, Autumn and Kaylee.
Sheehan feels like this year’s team is far more prepared than in years past, due to the added experience the newcomers bring to the table. Adding in is the return of her coach, who brings a wealth of knowledge as a three-time All-Western New York selection.
“We’ve been with her our whole ... careers, basically,” Sheehan said. “So it’s good to have her back for our senior year.”
Newfane cross country coach Mike Heitzenrater has become the gold standard in the N-O, as he leads two ranked programs on the boys and girls sides. It put a smile on his and other coaches’ faces to have the kids back for the first week after so much time away during the lockdown.
But even with the time away, Heitzenrater has high expectations for what his group can achieve.
“We’re looking to make sure people know who Newfane cross country is still,” said Heitzenrater, who led the Lady Panthers to the Section VI Class C championship in 2019 and the last four state meets.
“Our girls team (came) into the preseason ranking ranked second in the state and the boys are ranked 10th in the state. Although there’s no state championship, we still have our league championship and we have, at this point, potentially our sectional championship. So we’re looking to go to the sectional championship and put up a race that people can look at Newfane and know that if there was a higher level competition that we’re one of the deserving teams to be there and be at the top.”
Heitzenrater will look to returners like freshman Kylie Bowman, Shelby Nerber, Marina Ersing and Leah Siegmann, who all finished in the top 16 at last year’s sectionals. His hope is that the kids are motivated by the time away and don’t take as many things for granted as before. Following the 2020 spring season, he reminds them things can be taken away at any moment, so this time together as a team must be cherished.
BARKER RAIDERS
Crossing over to Barker, athletic director Ryan Carberry talked about how smoothly the week has gone and how fortunate he and his teams are to make use of a spacious central school campus. There have been a few changes as well, like nixing the field hockey’s JV program and developing a modified team instead, so the girls can get acclimated to the game at an earlier age.
Carberry also discussed the Raiders’ plans of playing 8-man football with Roy-Hart and Lyndonville, which he intends on beginning in March 2021 for “fall sports season II.” The hope is that the program will see some growth to get back to 11-man football, with a modified team including kids from seventh, eighth and ninth grades competing in 11-man with Section V.
In the meantime, Barker football players have trickled over to the cross country team to stay in shape.
Arguably Carberry’s top program, though, is field hockey, where Jeff Costello coaches up a squad much younger than in years past. The reigning Section VI Class C champion is thankful that he’ll have 13 practice days to work with before Barker’s first game on Oct. 6.
Senior center and midfielder Madison Gancasz is still getting adjusted to wearing a mask in summer-like heat, but she has high hopes for what the team can be under Costello’s leadership. Fellow senior midfielder Lena Fazzolari was in unison with that assessment and feels that the key will be getting the upperclassmen and their younger peers to come together as one.
“We definitely have a concentrated senior and more freshmen class,” said Fazzolari, as the Lady Raiders seek their 16th sectional title since 2000. “So we’ve got a bit of room towards the middle, which makes it a little bit difficult, but we’re really working to bond with each other and make a stronger, more united front, even though we have such a difference in age groups and skill level.”
Fellow senior Ella Gooding knows it’s time to step up as a leader. She knows “there’s big shoes to fill,” but it’s something that excites her because she knows the program’s tradition of success.
“Trust me, a lot of people are looking for us to come and get out there since we were undefeated (in league play) last year,” Gancasz said. “Hopefully another year of that but it’s still a lot of pressure and a lot of work to get into that.
ROY-HART RAMS
Last but not least we closed out with Roy-Hart, which brings back a ton of youth and talent from a boys soccer team that went 8-2 last fall. One of those returners is first team small schools All-Western New Yorker Aidan Bligh, who leads a group that returns five other members of the three 2019 All-N-O teams.
No matter what COVID restrictions, Bligh is just grateful to be playing again. Fellow first team All-N-O pick Noah Stern couldn’t agree more and he hopes his Rams get to play out their full game slate. Stern also noted that the team bolstered the roster with some youngsters and athletes that didn’t play soccer in years past.
Bligh recalls the days he and Stern had as sophomores on varsity and the senior leadership that guided them. Now with the roles reversed, he plans to help set up R-H soccer for years to come.
“Bringing these guys in, teaching these young guys, having all this young talent and just watching them develop,” Bligh said. “And just knowing later on, for Roy-Hart soccer, it’s gonna be amazing.”
