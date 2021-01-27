N-O swim programs ready for season-opening meets

After a nearly full-year hiatus, the Niagara-Orleans League is back in the pools.
The N-O will open its league-only schedule today, as six member schools will participate in swimming and diving on both the girls and boys sides.
Locally, Royalton-Hartland, Barker and Newfane are prepared to start a season like no other.
ROYALTON-SWIMLAND
Roy-Hart coaches Dottie Barr and Lindsay Yates shared how unique it's been with the kids returning during the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring to separate them as much as possible. The boys came in to swim during the earlier practices for week one, with the girls coming in for the later session, and both sides will flip flop each week.
Barr and Yates have a strong connection, as both rely on their own experiences as former swimmers in the R-H program. Under their leadership, the hope is to get back into the swing of things quickly, with only nine practices before the first meet.
"We're separating them through lane lines, through the locker rooms," said Barr, as the Channel Cats look to defend the boys and girls N-O titles after a combined 20-0 league mark during the 2019-20 season.
"Through the whole process of being seated and we work together very well, so sometimes we just think right off of one another."
Yates shared how she and Barr have "the same thought process" when it comes to managing their swimmers. The emphasis now is much more on safety, rather than looking ahead to league or sectional championships.
"We're trying to keep them as distant as possible, definitely shallow versus deep end a lot more this year than usual," Yates said. "Pretty much two kids to a lane, trying to keep our numbers low so we can keep the kids safe."
Splitting practices up between the boys and girls is unlike most years, since Roy-Hart generally has its squads working together. It has made things easier in some regards, but it's just another reminder of how different the world has become in 2021.
"They're always so used to (working together) ... That's always the fun part of that, but this year we do what you've gotta do and do whatever keeps everybody as safe as possible," Yates said.
Barr emphasized that winning isn't on the forefront of everyone's minds, even if the Channel Cats are coming off of dual undefeated league seasons. The squad has been chopped in half as well, losing 19 members following graduation.
The boys side should be competitive again, with Carter Green returning to lead the pack after he won the 500-yard free in last season's Section VI Class C championship meet, as well as taking the same race and the 200-yard free at the N-O meet.
The girls side is a little more of a "work in progress" with such small numbers, but R-H will have Mandy Hill back in the fold.
Hill enters her junior season already holding several program and league records, including the 200 free, 200 individual medley and 500 free (all R-H and N-O records), 100 fly (R-H school record), as well as being a member of several record-breaking relay teams (200 medley relay, 200 free relay, 400 free relay).
"We don't want to give any secrets away," said Barr, sharing a laugh with Yates. "But we're feeling good."
Losing nearly 20 competitors is no cakewalk. But Yates has embraced the challenge, knowing how graduations force programs to reload each year.
"The process starts all over for every team. It's the way of the game I guess, you know?" Yates said.
"You always have big numbers, you have a big group, and the time you spend on a team when you start as a freshman, versus (as a) senior, a lot of progress is made. So when you graduate all those seniors, you've gotta start fresh again somewhere, so that's kind of where we're at with the whole team in general, but especially the girls."
Hill has enjoyed being able to get back in shape and see her teammates each day, particularly since Roy-Hart has shifted to a half in-person, half visual learning schedule this year. The junior feels that her and her fellow Channel Kats are slowly but surely getting adjusted to the new standards in place for the season.
Like so many athletes throughout the pandemic, training was altered for Hill. She focused on core and cardio workouts as the shutdown took over 2020's spring months. Once the summertime hit, though, Hill was able to dive into some outdoor pools.
"So I was able to go to that, which was really different because that was the first time I was really in the pool," Hill said. "And everyone had to be all separated so there's not as much social interaction with your friends and everything. And you have to push yourself more because you're kind of just on your own."
As the fall months rolled in, Hill was able to safely train in the school's aquatic center due to it limiting patrons by signing up for time slots. Whether it was there or the Lockport YMCA, Hill was just trying "to stick with it."
PANTHER POWER
Newfane varsity coach Emily Conlon said it's been great working with her kids again, noting how fortunate they are to have their season starting already, unlike high-risk winter sports.
Although the opportunity presented itself, the Panthers have a slimmer roster than normal this season, with COVID fears and the inability to participate in year-round travel programs factoring into the smaller numbers.
"It's a little extra challenging but I think they're a little more rested and they're more eager to get going," said Conlon, whose girls and boys finished third and fourth in the N-O, respectively, during the 2019-20 season. "So that makes it nice. Plus it's a little bit more of the kind of 'die-hard' swimmers who are here and really want to be a part of things."
The girls will be tasked with replacing Lauren Gaughran after she won the 200-yard free in last year's N-O League meet.
Ethan Niver returns for the boys after earning his way to the Section VI championships in the 100-yard butterfly. Niver also earned the bronze medal for the N-O in the same event, as he placed top five in both the 100 butterfly and 200 IM in the Class C meet.
Ethan's cousin Austin is back in the fray as well, posting top-10 places in those same two races at the N-O championships. The senior co-captain was able to share about being back in the water again.
"I feel like it's going to be a good season this year," Austin said. "Even though it was cut off for most of it and just shortened all the way through. I feel like I'll still enjoy it because we've got a team and we have fun. ... I just think, it's different with other people, but I think this is going to be a decent year like all the other years."
Austin compares swimming alongside his teammates to any other season he's experienced. Despite the team's slight size, the senior is looking forward to what the team can accomplish.
"It's a good team I'd say," Austin said. " ... Overall, I'd say we're still a pretty decent team and I'm glad that we're all back together to do this again this year. And I just feel like it'll improve us all, because of us getting better at what we want to do."
RAIDER RETURN
Barker swimming coach Brianne Strong talked about how weird it is to start a season wearing masks and distancing kids throughout practice. But her kids' willingness to adapt and adjust has made this abridged preseason camp worthwhile.
Since many of her student-athletes haven't swam in over a year, Strong has a tough task in hand with getting them up to speed. But the focus is far from being at midseason form this early.
"I've just took it on as trying to work them up as much as I can and not worrying so much about the first couple meets and getting those times," Strong said. "Because I know it's going to take a couple of weeks for them to start getting anywhere near where they were last year.
Strong added: " ... Just taking it on as a normal season and then we're gonna see how it goes."
Ryan Santarsiero is back for his senior year on the boys side, after winning the N-O's 100-yard breaststroke title last season. Will Goodlander is also a returning Raider senior, after he placed second in last year's 200-yard free at the league meet.
Also, after taking a season off to play basketball last winter, field hockey star Natalie Bruning has found herself back in the swimming program for the girls squad.
The focus for Strong will not be about the wins and losses to start. It will be more about growth and development.
"I'd say the end goal is just trying to get our best times that we can," Strong said.
"Whether they're from last year or just setting new goals in new events for some kids. My team's always small, and it's still small this year, so hopefully I can use that to our advantage because I know some other teams have lost some swimmers.
"Hopefully we get a couple wins, that's always a good thing. But for me, and how small my team always is, I just want them to be the best they can and try and get the best times they have ever gotten."
Follow sports reporter Khari Demos on Twitter @riri_demos. Also, be sure to listen to the GNN Sports Podcast, on Spotify, Anchor, Apple Podcasts and more.
