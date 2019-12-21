SANBORN — It was another memorable weekend for many of our local wrestling programs.
Niagara County Community College hosted its second annual Linda C. Knuutila Memorial wrestling tournament this weekend, and the event was dominated by several Niagara County schools. Four placed inside the top 10, led by Newfane, which outscored all schools with a total of 196. Niagara Wheatfield (186.5), Grand Island (132.5) and Niagara Falls (112) followed in third, sixth and ninth, respectively.
The Panthers got their lone championship win from 113-pounder Andy Lucinski, followed up by runner-up finishes from 285-pounder Jaden Heers, 138-pounder Nik Voelker and 99-pounder Aiden Gillings. Newfane also had Ryan Nugent place third in the 145-pound bracket Phil Stevenson take fourth at 152 pounds.
Newfane head coach Matt Lingle set a mission out for his boys to complete, and the effort from top to bottom was just what he was looking for.
"We asked them to perform all week and give us a good team effort," Lingle said. "Even the guys that don't typically place, and everybody went forward and did what they needed to do. So, from our top guys to our bottom guys, we all just stuck together, had a mission, and we completed it."
Lingle enjoys a tournament like this because it gives his team a challenge ahead of the postseason, as the Panthers were tasked with taking on both large- and small-school competition. One of the kids he may lean on come the postseason is Lucinski, who dominated in his championship match with a 15-1 decision.
"I knew (I'd be wrestling) a bigger kid, so I had to wrestle a little smarter," said Lucinski, who is coming off of a 2018-19 season in which he was a state finalist. "I felt like I was pretty dominant. I just had to focus on being in the right position at the right time. There was one point where I had to watch myself because I was getting in a risky position, but I felt like it was a pretty good win after."
Wheatfield had two championship wins with Collin Coughenour taking down Grand Island's Jack Randle at 126 pounds and Justin McDougald earning a close 5-3 decision at 145 pounds.
Grand Island also had two bracket wins. Adam Daghestani earned the decision over Canisius product and Niagara Falls native JoJo Dixon at 170. Blake Bielic won the 220-pound bracket by forfeit after Lyndonville's Mario Fidenza had to exit the championship match with injury.
Niagara Falls' lone win came from Willie McDougald, who came out on top in the 152-pound class. McDougald, who became the Wolverines' all-time wins leader this past week, has not had much of a break from wrestling because he took the fall off from playing football to focus on his mat career. That has caused the senior to be fluctuating in weight, which may impact whether he enters the Section VI tournament at 160 or at 152.
The NCCC tourney was a good test of to see what he can do in the lighter weight division.
"There's a lot of good guys (here). I'm a little bit underweight right now," McDougald said, who is a 2018 state champion. "So me being at (152), a lot of these guys are heavier than me, so this is good for me right now."
There were three other third-place finishes for our area teams, first with Lewiston-Porters's Caden Barrientos holding off Royalton-Hartland's Gavin Ciarsella at 99 pounds, GI's Brian Bielic at 160 and North Tonawnada 285-pounder Christopher Kinney. There were several fourth-place finishes as well, including Niagara Falls' Amarfio Reynolds Jr. (106) and Carl Ealy (195), and NW's Te'Shaun Matthews (113) and Jake Thibeault (170).
Many of our programs thrived overall, sending a litany of kids to the semifinal round. That list is as follows:
Adam Huntington (Newfane/113), Elijah Greenough (NW/120), Anthony Kuhn (NW/126), Brett Ricker (R-H/113), Ciaran Edwards (L-P/138) and Phil Stevenson (Newfane/152).
For more from sports reporter Khari Demos, follow him on Twitter @riri_demos.
