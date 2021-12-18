SANBORN — The Linda C. Knuutila Memorial Tournament took a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, but Newfane High School still produced the same result as last time.
The Panthers entered the two day tournament as the defending champion and overcame a 1 ½-point deficit after the first day to repeat as tournament champions on Saturday at Niagara County Community College.
Newfane won two individual titles and placed six to accumulate 161.5 points. Niagara Falls finished second with 156 points, while Lancaster was third with 141.5. Starpoint placed fourth with 138 and Niagara Wheatfield was fifth with 122.
Three Panthers reached the finals, with Aidan Gillings scoring a 9-6 decision over Pioneer’s Xander Kirsch in a 9-6 decision to win the 132-pound division. Simon Lingle won four of his five matches via fall, including a sudden-victory pin of Clarence’s Rielly Popa in the 189-pound finals.
Newfane’s Adam Huntington finished second, falling to Niagara Wheatfield’s Te’Shaun Mathews in a 6-4 decision in the 138-pound finals.
Amarfio Reynolds was the lone representative for Niagara Falls in the finals, losing by fall to Pioneer’s Daniel Kirsch with one second remaining in the 126-pound championship match. Jaden Crumpler (118) and Max Hill (172) both finished third for the Wolverines.
Starpoint produced two champions, as James Leuer, Jr. won a 9-4 decision over Hamburg’s Ken Schmitz in the 110-pound title match. Meanwhile, Gage LaPlante recorded a 13-2 major decision over Iroquois’ Ryan Sweeney to win the 145-pound championship. Griffin LaPlante also placed third at 132.
Lockport’s Stefaan Fearon dropped a 9-2 decision to Frontier’s Konrad Krzyszton in the 285-pound championship match, while Niagara Wheatfield’s Trevon Mathews was third at 285.
For more in-depth coverage of the Linda C. Knuutila Memorial Tournament, pick up Tuesday’s edition of the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal.
