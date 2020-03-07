Newfane falls late in B-2 title bid

BUFFALO — The Newfane boys basketball team was as close as can be to winning a sectional title.
Michael Wolfgang's late 3-pointer, as well as clutch free throws, were the difference for Allegany-Limestone, as the Gators upended Newfane, 54-45, in Saturday's Section VI Class B-2 championship game at Buffalo State College. A-L (19-4) secured back-to-back B-2 crowns and advances to play B-1's Olean in Tuesday's Class B crossover game.
The Gators' length and shooting touch were on display in the first quarter, as they took a 19-12 lead after one. Newfane (16-7) battled back in the second, though, limiting A-L to just eight points and one field goal in the period.
The third quarter stretch was back and forth, highlighted by the Panthers' Capen brothers, Sam and Deuce. Deuce scored Newfane's first three buckets of the period before Sam closed things out with a buzzer-beating trey to take a 40-39 advantage into the fourth.
But in the end, the Gators outlasted the Panthers by holding them to five points in the final frame. Wolfgang's clutch 3 with just under 50 seconds to play gave A-L a five-point lead, which was ultimately insurmountable for Newfane.
Wolfgang was the Gators' lead catalyst, scoring 16 points in the championship performance. He was also joined by Ben Giardini, who finished with 13 points. Newfane got the bulk of its scoring from the Capens, with Sam totaling 13 points along with three 3-pointers and Deuce coming off the bench with nine.
Panthers' head coach Eric Klumpp called this "an outstanding basketball game," with the late stages proving to be the difference for the Gators. Klumpp said some of Newfane's final possessions ended with some rushed looks, as opposed to A-L knocking down big shots in the waning moments.
It was a tough way to end the season for star forward Garrett Srock, as the 2019-20 Niagara-Orleans League player of the year was held to just four points and one field goal as he fought through foul trouble.
Even with Srock's rare off game, Klumpp was able to look to other guys stepping up due to his team's overall depth.
Klumpp made sure to acknowledge what the Capens and Zach Snow brought to the floor, especially Deuce Capen and Snow in their reserve roles. With Deuce finally seeming to be back to full health after recovering from a dislocated knee in training camp, Klumpp enjoyed seeing what his 6-foot-6 junior big man was able to produce.
"It was great to see him back to normal I guess you could say. He's been struggling getting back to the way he was," Klumpp said. "And it's been bothering him. And I couldn't have been prouder of his performance today. He logged a lot of minutes, it was great to see him back."
In terms of what Klumpp will miss most about coaching this group, he had a lot to share about what the co-N-O champions meant to him.
"They're a bunch of competitors. Man, this is a special group. Some of 'em didn't even play up until their sophomore years," Klumpp said. "Josh (Everett) wrestled, Garrett didn't play his freshman year. So their growth from then until now is just special. I'm gonna miss 'em."
Before he looks to the future, Klumpp made sure to note that he wanted to celebrate his seniors, Srock, Everett, Connor MacEvoy and Caden Gibson. But with the Capens, Snow, Michael Carmer, Jeremy Foltz and Cade Littman all returning, the future of Newfane basketball is in good hands.
"I'm proud of the program and the culture that we've created and I know that they're gonna work hard," Klumpp said. "And It'll be exciting to see 'em back on the court."
