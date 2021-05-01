Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 61F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 53F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.