NEWFANE — It’s been a long while since Newfane girls basketball hit the court.
The Lady Panthers had a tough outing in their return to the hardwood, as Akron got a 47-26 road win Tuesday at Newfane High School. Newfane (1-1 Niagara-Orleans League) had a tall task against the Lady Tigers (4-2, 3-2 N-O) in just its second game of the season and first since Feb. 12.
The game was a tale of two points for the Lady Panthers. There was some rust to knock off in the first quarter, when Akron built up a 20-2 advantage. But Newfane stayed in it, battling tight in the following three quarters after the slow start.
The Lady Tigers looked to two main options offensively in co-captains Jessee Jonathan (16 points) and Jayni Sundown (14 points). Newfane was led by Jensen McGhee’s five points, while Allison Clark, Rachel Chunco, Lilly Check and Hannah Hambruch knotted four apiece.
“We came out flat. That is what you expect when you’re literally in your second game after a 10-day pause,” said Newfane head coach Kevin Klumpp, who was also without starters Julia Dumais and Marah Sheehan for the outing.
“Basically having one practice (since Feb. 12), it’s your first game out and it’s like you don’t know what to do. So you need a little bit to collect your bearings, but then when you go against a team that’s had (six) games in and has a real good scorer, they hit a couple shots, they feel good and then you’re down 20-2. ... The timing will come offensively and the ball handling, that’ll come. Again, a 10-day break’s a lot, but those are the cards that we were dealt.”
Klumpp was glad to see his girls settle down and remain competitive after the start, as he added that “it takes no talent or skill.”
The 10-day pause was additionally off-putting following the delayed start to the season, as the Lady Panthers held Google Meet sessions to go through workouts together. Klumpp would share thoughts in the team’s group chat to go over notes for film study, but he said that was only so helpful because on-court time is most important at this stretch of the season.
Klumpp will just be looking forward to growing with the girls as they get re-acclimated to their normal schedule. But that will have to come quickly as Newfane plays one more time before going on a marathon stretch of eight games in nine days from March 10-18.
The Lady Panthers’ head man just wants to see his team continuing to control what it can.
“Basically just kind of what we’ve been used to ... Our reputation’s, hopefully, been we play hard defense, we’re mentally tough,” Klumpp said. “And I think we got back to that, at least going hard at least. The first quarter we were just soft, hopefully we can get back to being tough, sound and just become better.”
Newfane will be back on the floor 6 p.m. Thursday when N-O rival Albion comes to visit.
