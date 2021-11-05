EAST AURORA — The girls cross country team from Newfane won its sixth straight Section VI championship on Saturday.
Prowling the muddy, wooded, undulating course at Knox Farm State Park, the Panthers placed five runners among the top 13 in Class C and had two more among the 23 best times in the field of 107.
“We trained really hard and everyone had a strong finish today,” said sophomore Kylie Bowman, the defending C champion who placed third this year with a personal-best time 19 minutes, 7.54 seconds.
“Everybody was on today,” Newfane coach Mike Heitzenrater said. “And we have amazing depth. From top to bottom, down to the 19th runner on our team, some of those girls could be here and compete. Our depth is one of the best around, especially in our class.”
Ranked as the No. 1 small school in Western New York and sixth in the state in Class C by MileSplitNY, Newfane will be represented in the NYSPHSAA Championships next Saturday at Chenango Valley State Park by Bowman, junior Catalena Ersing (20:31.53, sixth), sophomore Leah Siegmann (20:36.94, seventh), freshman Maggie Quattrini (21:10.92), and senior Shelby Nerber (21:48.13, 13th).
“The girls had something to prove because at the end of last season it was a COVID year and our girls were ranked No. 1 in the state but didn’t have the opportunity to go to the state meet,” Heitzenrater said. “This is a bit of redemption to go there and show everybody what Newfane can accomplish.”
Starpoint eighth-grader Shannon Zugelder qualified for the state meet in her first sectional race, finishing second in Class B with a time of 19:28.61.
“I was really happy with how I ran,” said Zugelder, who also competes for the Spartans swim team and was an ECIC qualifier. “I thought maybe I was going to get fourth or fifth. I didn’t expect to get so high up.”
“Shannon ran an incredible race,” Starpoint coach Emily Bradley said. “To do both sports and have such a successful season is amazing.”
Grand Island’s Faith Caldwell (20:06.23) also made the state team placing fifth in Class B.
“I’m excited about my time because I haven’t had a big race in a while,” Caldwell said. “This is my fourth time at sectionals and I’ve done pretty good but I’ve never had a breakthrough race to go to states. I was very doubtful I would get in the top five. So I’m super excited to go in my senior year.”
Niagara Wheatfield junior Miranda Gatto will join them on the state bus after placing sixth in Class A with a personal-best time (19:42.19).
“It hurt and it felt horrible but I just pushed through and it was good in the end,” Gratto said. “It’s exciting to go to states in my second year. Last year I was sick with horrible could the last half of the year and all my races went downhill. I tried hard not to get sick this year and that gave me motivation to come out here and try my best.”
Barker freshman Mikala Woock (21:16.41) placed fourth in Class D to qualify for states.
“I’m really happy about it,” Woock said. “I’ve been working hard lately and I’m excited it paid off. I didn’t think I would do this well, but I was hoping for it.”
On the boys side, Barker junior Mason Allee-Castro (17:56.69) finished fourth in Class D to qualify for states.
Starpoint senior Nate Adams (17:15.50) qualified for states with his fourth-place finish in Class B and led the Spartans, ranked 25th in the state, to bring home blue patches as B-1 champions.
“That was unexpected coming into the season and it was a nice surprise to pull out the win in sectionals,” said Adams, whose parents were proud to proclaim Niagara Falls as their original home.
“They did a great job pushing each other through the race,” Bradley said. “They pushed themselves and that’s what they’ve been doing all season.”
Starpoint graduate Justin Weldon, a two-time state qualifier, coached Clarence to the boys and girls Class A titles.
“It means more because we won last year but then the season ended,” Weldon said. “This year being able to win and get a trip to states is huge, especially for the seniors.”
