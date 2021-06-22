Newfane girls track & field wins first VI team title

For years, Section VI had been working to create team championships for its spring track and field seasons. Its traditional season-ending tournament had long served as a state qualifier, an individual competition for top athletes that did little to determine the best overall teams in the area.
Newfane, a perennial Niagara-Orleans League track and field power and five-time defending Section VI cross country team champion on the girls side, had reason to believe it could compete with the best in the area. When VI announced class meets, broken down by school size and with team scoring, for the 2020 spring season, Panthers head coach Mike Heitzenrater ran through his roster, comparing times with top competitors.
"I thought we had a really good shot for our girls team to potentially win last year," Heitzenrater said.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, ending those dreams in a hurry.
The Lady Panthers finally got their validation last week, capturing the inaugural Section VI Class B crown Thursday at Falconer. After a road trip of over two hours, Newfane finished with 135 points, 10 clear of second-place Springville.
"Those hopes and dreams, everybody got crushed last year," Heitzenrater said. "This year, starting out strong, (a team championship) was kind of one of the big goals we had."
In a normal year, track and field finishes are generally pretty predictable. Athletes compete over the course of a season, posting times and measurements that won't change too much come sectional time.
This year, though, with no big invitational meets due to the pandemic, things were a bit tougher to project. Heitzenrater scoured the internet and called coaching friends in the southtowns, where most of Newfane's small-school competition reside, trying to get a feel for how things might shake out.
"We thought we had a team (that could win) but it came down to getting points across the board," Heitzenrater said. "We could see that Springville had some studs in a couple big races. We knew races their athletes would enter in they would likely win, which was the case.
"The strength of our team is depth, and the way we won was every single event having two or three girls put their nose in there and score points."
The Lady Panthers won all three relays, the 4x100, 4x400 and 4x800, earning 10 points in each. Junior Ashlan Joseph kicked off the 4x1, followed by sophomore Ainsley DeBiase and Gina Shorter and Mel Meyers, finishing at 52.51. Senior Rachel Chunco opened the 4x4, joined by Joseph, sophomore Catalina Ersing and eighth-grader Anna Chunco in finishing at 4:18.67. Ersing was joined by her sister, senior Marina, junior Leah Siegmann and freshman Kylie Bowman to take the 4x8 at 10:27.69.
Joseph scored a team-high 18 individual points, winning the 100-meter hurdles (16.91) and taking second in the 400 hurdles (1:11.04). DeBiase chipped in 16, winning the 200 by a hundredth of a second (27.91) and placing third in the 100 hurdles (18.06). Meyers had 14 points, all in field events, taking third in long jump (15 feet, 11 inches) and fourth in both high jump (4-6 after a tiebreaking jump off) and triple jump (34-0 1/2).
Rachel Chunco (11 points; 1st in 400, 1:04.20; 6th in 200, 28.48) and fellow senior Taylor Heschke (10; 3rd in 1,500, 5:07.78; 4th in 3,000, 11:59.68) also added double-digit points.
Eight other Lady Panthers chipped in individually. Catalina Ersing had nine points, placing second in the 400 (1:04.71) and sixth in the 800 (2:42.55); Shorter added eight after a photo-finish in the 100, coming up just a hundredth of a second short of first (13.33); Bowman had seven at distance, taking third in the 3,000 (11:46.85) and sixth in the 1,500 (5:29.00); Marina Ersing added four with fourth-place finish in the 800 (2:39.32); Siegmann (5th, 800, 2:41.50), Anna Chunco (5th, 400 hurdles, 1:19.18) and junior Lindsey Wilson (5th, shot put, 28-6) added two points apiece; and junior Shelby Nerber chipped in a point with a sixth-place finish in pole vault (7-0).
There was only one event in which the Lady Panthers did not score points, discus.
The Newfane boys finished fourth as a team with 54 points, led by junior Connor Cuzzacrea, who won the 800 at 2:06.12.
Both Panthers teams will end their seasons today in the Section VI Division II, back at Falconer. There will be no state championships due to COVID.
