NEWFANE — One big season.
That is what the Newfane High School football program feels it needs to move into the upper tier of Section VI Class C. Before COVID-19 hit, the Panthers put together three consecutive winning seasons — including winning the division title in their first year dropping from Class B to Class C North in 2019 — after going nearly two decades without.
Newfane fell back to 1-3 as COVID hit the town hard and the school paused on three different occasions last year. The Panthers were blanked by a combined score of 71-0 in their first two outings, before COVID forced the cancelations of two games. They eventually scored a 28-13 win over Chautauqua Lake to end the season.
Amidst a start-and-stop spring campaign, Newfane boasted a junior-heavy roster and those players enter the fall with a year of experience and they are eyeing a return to the postseason and another division crown.
“Since we made that playoff run, we’re seeing athletes not wanting to play soccer as much and wanting to play football,” Newfane head coach Chuck Nagel said. “We’re seeing some of the athletes that maybe didn’t want to play because we weren’t winning. … Winning is a popular thing. When you start to win, athletes sign up and now we can start competing with other schools.”
Although Newfane’s triple-option offense can be a hassle for opponents to prepare for, it also takes timing and precision to perform at a high level. The Panthers averaged 270 yards per game on the ground from 2017-2019 but dipped to 60.3 last season.
New starting quarterback Ryan Kramp saw spot snaps last season behind then-senior Zach Snow, going 7 of 10 for 105 yards through the air. Now the full-time starter, Kramp has dedicated himself to football — while still playing hockey, as well — heading into his senior year and should be the crux of an offense that features a variety of ball carriers and targets.
Kramp is not only a threat with his legs, but he should also get more passing opportunities, as Newfane averaged 98.8 passing yards per game last season after posting 69 yards per game in the three previous seasons.
“It’s my last year and I’m never going to be able to play again,” Kramp said. “I love the boys, too. … I’ve been playing with these kids since we were 8 to 10. We made it to the playoffs in Little Loop every year, but could never get past the first round.”
Chuck LaRose, a 240-pounder converted from offensive line, will see snaps in the backfield this season, as will Jared Traverse. On the outside, Scottie Penwright and a host of sophomores will see time.
While Newfane may not have a workhorse back, players and coaches are excited to spread the ball around, making it more difficult for opponents to create a defensive scheme.
“We have some great players who can really make some plays on offense and catch the ball,” Newfane co-caption Brett Bucolo said. “Normally we’re just running offense, but (Nagel) is putting a lot of faith in us passing the ball and making plays.”
Despite the confidence coming into the season, Nagel has harped on his players about precision and avoiding emotional outbursts. The Panthers have been plagued by such issues in the past, but it must be controlled to get into the win column and it starts with winning the program’s first season opener since 2007.
“If we’re not precise, that’s not going to help us, and if we don’t control our emotions, that’s not going to help us,” Nagel said. “These guys have football IQs all day, but let’s control the controllables. I’m honest enough to see that as a potential weakness. They’ve really matured since their JV years and they’re gamers, but let’s see what happens when it hits them in the face a little bit.”
Newfane travels to Depew at 2 p.m. Sept. 4 to start the season.
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
