Newfane outmuscles Wilson in N-O boys basketball tilt

WILSON — Don't worry Niagara-Orleans League, Newfane is doing just fine.
The Panthers wore down Wilson after competitive first half action, toppling the rival Lakemen, 55-31, Tuesday night at Wilson High School. Newfane (7-3, 4-0 N-O) has been hot, winning four straight games and six of the last seven overall.
The Lakemen (4-5, 1-2) fought tooth and nail in the first half, taking several leads in the second quarter. But the Panthers seemed too formidable, locking down Wilson with a 13-2 third quarter. It was not the prettiest of scoring nights for Newfane, but it received most of its offense from leading-scorer Garrett Srock (17 points) and got a ton of energy off the bench from Cade Littman (12 points).
Luke Bradley was the leading man for the Lakemen, finishing with a team-high 15 points.
Littman shared what head coach Eric Klumpp told the team about the gritty Wilson squad heading into the matchup.
"Well, coach has been telling us all week how tough Wilson is, how tough they play," Littman said. " ... We've been really focusing on our defense and playing hard, and playing hard for coach."
The junior big man said the win was very important, especially against their biggest rival. He added that any win is crucial to winning the league crown, especially with Newfane setting its sights on returning to championship after falling short last season.
Littman also talked about the road ahead, taking on Barker before a big-time battle with Albion next Tuesday night.
"We know Albion's a tough team and we're preparing for them, just like we're prepared for any other team," Littman said of the Purple Eagles, who sit at 7-1 and 5-0 in the league standings. "And we're not looking past Barker. We know they can come in and do some damage too, so we'll be looking at both those teams the same."
Klumpp agreed with Littman on the defensive front, as the Panthers have continued to put things together by holding their last three opponents under the 40-point mark.
"The last couple games, we really bared down with our defensive principles — 31, 37, and 35," Klumpp said of Newfane's respective points allowed against Wilson, Medina and Akron. "You know, it takes a while when young kids haven't played a lot of man-to-man, the rotations get difficult and they want to stick to their guy. But with the guys really bearing down on the principles, and where to be in their stances, it's really starting to come into fruition."
The Panthers haven't needed gaudy offensive numbers to really put teams away lately, winning their last three games without needing to put up over 60. But what Klumpp chalks it up to is the fact that the group looks at things with more of a team mindset, rather than an individual getting off offensively.
"That has something to say about the camaraderie of the team. When an in-particular guy wants to go out and just does his thing, just to get the points," Klumpp said. "Everybody else sees that. And, you know, it can tear a team apart. And just seeing the guys celebrate the accomplishments for everybody and chipping a little bit here and there, it makes us pretty dangerous."
Klumpp also wanted to tip his cap to the Lakemen and how big it is to get an N-O win in this crosstown rivalry.
"Any time that you come over to Wilson, it's a big game. You can throw the records out the window. They play extremely hard, they're extremely well coached," Klumpp said. "So it was no surprise to us what the first half was. And we just needed to grind it out. I love the (1-3-1 trapping) zone that they play, they played so well and you've got to pick and choose your opportunities on where to go with the ball and be very precise.
"And luckily tonight, Cade had a huge night, Michael Carmer had a huge night, and Garrett. But (I'm) just really, extremely happy with the defensive end of the floor."
The Panthers are back in action at 7 p.m. Friday night when the Raiders pay them a visit. Wilson looks to get back on track at 7 p.m. Friday as well, traveling over to Royalton-Hartland for another N-O tilt.
Follow sports reporter Khari Demos on Twitter @riri_demos. Also, tune in to Khari at 10 a.m. on Saturdays on WGR 550's 'Inside High School Sports,' as well as the 'Greater WNY Sports Connection' podcast, a collaboration with Jon Simon and WNY Athletics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.