Newfane postpones first HOF inductions

The Newfane Athletic Department will have to wait another year before unveiling its athletic hall of fame.
The inaugural inductions, which were set to take place this September, have been pushed back a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the department announced Wednesday.
Nominations for the first class will now be accepted until May 1, 2021. The first round of inductions will follow next September.
The Hall will aim to recognize individual athletes, coaches, teams and contributors who either represented the Panthers at the highest level or helped others get there.
Individual athletes must have attended Newfane High and graduated at least 10 years ago. While playing, they should have competed at the top levels, earning all-league, player of the year, All-Western New York or all-state honors.
Coaches must have coached at least 15 years in the same sport at Newfane at any level and must have left coaching at least five years ago.
Teams must have won a sectional or state championship, or at least participated in the state finals. They must be 10 years removed from that championship season.
Any other contributor must have made outstanding contributions or offered extraordinary services to Newfane’s student-athletes. If they were an employee of the Newfane Central School District, they must be retired at least five years.
To make a nomination, visit the Newfane Athletics website. You will need the contact information (address, phone number, and e-mail address) for any individual you nominate. For more information, contact the athletic department at dhawkins@newfanecentralschools.org or 716-778-6550.
