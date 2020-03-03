BUFFALO — There's no nonsense with the Newfane boys basketball team.
It was a full team effort for the Panthers in their dominant 71-48 win over Olmsted on Tuesday in the Section VI Class B-2 semifinals at Buffalo State College. Newfane (16-6) advances to its first sectional title game appearance since the 2017-18 season.
The Panthers shrugged off a 7-2 start and took it to the Owls (14-8) with a 13-3 run to close out the first quarter. Newfane would not look back from there, limiting Olmsted to just 11 points in the rest of the first half after the Owls' strong start.
The defensive pressure seemed to be the key all night, though, for the Panthers. They would force the Owls into a style of play much more suited for Newfane, controlling the pace with a full-court press.
Remarkably, 11 Panthers got in the scoring column, led by Garrett Srock (19), Jeremy Foltz (11) and Connor MacEvoy (10). Olmsted filtered its 'O' through Marciano Lamar like it has all season, as the senior team captain led all scorers with 23.
Newfane head coach Eric Klumpp noted how well his squad has played down the stretch, as the Panthers have won six straight on their postseason run. Klumpp said things have started to connect, players have been in the right spots and defensive communication has picked up since Newfane's 61-50 win over Wilson on Feb. 6.
Klumpp made sure to praise his players for executing their game plans on the fly in Tuesday's win and the quarterfinal victory over WNY Maritime. Being matched up with a highly capable scorer like the Commodores' seventh grader Greg Brooks set a template for how the Panthers looked to slow down Lamar.
"We tried to double him, we even were hoping that he would tire down with the big court, but he had a wonderful game," Klumpp said. "Great performance by that young man."
Michael Carmer was not big on the scoresheet in the effort, but his impact on the glass was felt all night. He talked about how the work done behind closed doors has led to the Panthers playing as one defensive unit.
"We played real solid team defense tonight, really went after the ball. A lot of steals, a lot of offensive boards, real team effort," Carmer said. "One unit. ... Well we've really been working at it as a team in practice, like it's been real intense all week, so it's really paid off, the practice."
Carmer compared potentially winning a sectional title come Saturday with Newfane winning its first football league championship in the fall — nearly 30 years since the Panthers had accomplished the feat.
But the championship drought has been even greater with basketball; Newfane last won a sectional title back in 1980.
Srock knows that team-first mentality will be important in hoisting a Section VI banner. Having a great shooter and facilitator like Sam Capen, two-way players like MacEvoy and Josh Everett, strong paint presences like Srock and Carmer and a deep bench unit are all integral in getting the Panthers to this point.
A sectional championship, however, would be a pleasant surprise for Srock.
"It would be a great way to end my senior year, to be honest. I never thought I'd be here," Srock said. "But if we just keep playing the way we are, you never know. We could come home sectional champs."
The Panthers will take on Allegany-Limestone in the Section VI B-2 championship game at noon Saturday at Buffalo State.
Follow sports reporter Khari Demos on Twitter @riri_demos. Also, tune in to Khari at 10 a.m. on Saturdays on WGR 550’s ‘Inside High School Sports,’ as well as the ‘Greater WNY Sports Connection’ podcast, a collaboration with Jon Simon and WNY Athletics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.