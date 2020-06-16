Newfane was primed for more success in the spring of 2020

NEWFANE — It's impossible to say what could have been for Panthers senior athletes in the cancelled spring season of 2020, but gauging by their athletic efforts both in the fall and winter sports, it's safe to say more records would likely have fallen, more big wins would have been achieved and more individual stars would have been showcased.
Fifth-year varsity baseball coach Chad Gretz featured another strong lineup in the Blue Zone that featured four seniors, led by co-captain Garrett Srock, who also starred in both football and basketball for the Panthers this past school year.
“He's one of the best all-around athletes we've had in years here at Newfane,” Gretz said of his Niagara County Community College-bound ace on the hill.
This would have been Srock's fifth year on varsity and he was truly at the core of the team's lineup on both sides of the ball, as the starting pitcher as well as No. 3 hitter in the batting order.
“Garrett's a great all-league pitcher and the ace of our staff the last three years,” Gretz said. “He pitched our first sectional win in six years last year against Tonawanda in the opening round of the Class B-1 playoffs.”
Another fifth year varsity player, Niagara University-bound all-league outfielder Dave Bunn, is the son of the Western New York Hall of Famer by the same name.
“He's another one we were expecting big things from. Dave's been our leadoff hitter the last four years,” Gretz said. “‘He's another tough one to replace. He has all the tools — he can run, catch, hit, steal bases — and all the little things that make him a player we cannot replace. We're going to miss him.”
Third-year outfielder Caden Gibson is a three-sport senior athlete at Newfane who's enlisted in the United States Marine Corps
“Caden's an outstanding kid who really loved baseball,” Gretz said. “He came out because he was an athlete first and wanted to work on his skills and his craft. He was our No. 9 hitter. He always seemed to find a way to get on base. He was a good all-around contributor.”
Utility player Richie Stern played every position on the team, from coaching first base to helping out with stats. ”Richie's a baseball fanatic who works for the Bisons as a batboy,” Gretz said. “I think he'll end up one day on the bench as a coach. Just a kid you want around.”
Stern plans to attend Genesee Community College this fall to study physical training.
Gretz said the hardest part about saying goodbye to these seniors was the disappointing way the season was cancelled and the fact that they could not finish out their high school careers on the diamond.
“It's very disappointing because of the time and effort these young men put into the game since they were in 8th, 9th grade,” Gretz said. “They bought into the program when they were young and showing up every winter two-three nights a week.”
SOFTBALL
Just a few months after making history at Newfane as the first female coach of a boys' varsity sport (soccer) last fall, head coach Maria Taylor was excited about her first season as the school's new softball coach this spring.
Senior starting second baseman, Niagara University-bound Ryleigh McCoy was competing in her third year of varsity softball.
Ryleigh said she's going to miss the camaraderie of the team and making one last season of memories.
“Ryleigh also played field hockey at Newfane as the starting goalie since 8th grade,” Taylor said.
Her one message to underclassmen is, "Play for the name on the front of the jersey, not the name on the back."
She will be majoring in early childhood and special education at NU.
Siblings Maddie and Izzie Klumpp are three-year varsity softball players for the Lady Panthers.
“Last season, Maddie's primary position was outfield, but she was hoping to be in the starting pitching rotation this season,” Taylor said.
Maddie plans to attend Niagara University in the fall to study business administration.
Maddie said she's going to miss not getting one more opportunity to represent Newfane on the softball field this season. She also played field hockey for Newfane. Her message to underclassmen is, "Always try your hardest."
Izzie primarily played behind the plate as the catcher, but also saw time at first base. Izzie plans to attend Niagara Community College to study nursing.
She said she had too many memories to pick one favorite. She also played field hockey and was a cheerleader at Newfane.
Her message to underclassmen is, "Just keep moving forward, no matter what happens."
Rounding out the Newfane senior softball players is Katie LaRuffa, who played three years on varsity softball as well as soccer and cheerleading.
Some of her favorite memories are “giong to Ruby's with the team.” She plans to attend NCCC to study liberal arts and plans to enter the medical field.
“Don't take anything for granted,” No. 15 said. “I hope you guys get the season that I never had."
BOYS & GIRLS TRACK
Head coach Mike Heitzenrater had some truly great senior athletes once again on his 2020 Panthers boys and girls track roster and they were geared to set more records this spring before the COVID-19 pandemic put an end to the school year back in March.
Vanessa Burkard and Lydia Chunco are members of the school's record-breaking 4x800-meter relay team.
Lauren Boudeman was on the Newfane relay team that broke the school's 4x100 relay record and she posted an impressive top four finish at sectionals.
Cameron Cain was a returning champion in the 400 intermediate hurdles and also ran the 4x400 relay.
Rounding out the girls' senior contingent is Madeleine Myers, who ran the 400.
On the boys' side, defending Niagara-Orleans League 800-meter champion Nathan Moran was back. Moran was also a member of the Panthers' 4x800 relay team.
Long distance specialist Alan Lingle ran the 3,200 and steeple chase for Newfane, Matthew Pussateri did both the 4x400 relay and the 4x800 relay and Tyler Cottrell was a specialist in the high jump, long jump and triple jump.
“It was just disappointing. The fact that these kids put all that hard work over the winter, training with different goals in mind and unfortunately, because of COVID-19 didn't get that opportunity,” Heitzenrater said.
“When schools were first closed, we were all hoping we could come back for some type of an abbreviated season, but unfortunately that didn't come. I know that this experience will give them so much more motivation in life where ever they go.”
