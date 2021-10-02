Newfane wins turnover battle against Tonawanda for second consecutive victory

NEWFANE — Newfane High School doesn’t care how it looks, it just wants to win football games.
Luckily, such thinking came in handy in a 21-7 win over Tonawanda on Saturday, in a game that featured seven turnovers. The Panthers committed three turnovers that could have allowed them to pad the lead earlier, but they turned four Warrior turnovers into 14 points and the final turnover sealed the game.
It is the second win in a row for Newfane after starting the season 0-3 and it keeps a glimmer of hope alive for a berth in the Class C sectional playoffs.
“We told them we needed to win the turnover differential and the boys did a great job doing that,” Newfane head coach Chuck Nagel said. “We have to protect the ball ourselves. We could have shot ourselves in the foot with that. If they score at the end, it’s a different ballgame. But who knows — we won.”
Ben Dickinson stepped in front of a Zach Wood pass and raced to the Tonawanda 5-yard line and Cam Rowles scored on the next play to put Newfane on the board in the first quarter. A fumble once again gave the Panthers the ball and Chase Braman plunged in for a 2-yard score to take a 14-0 lead.
Tonawanda was able to keep it close, however, when Wood hit Jordan Marshall for a 38-yard touchdown to close the gap to 14-7 at halftime. Newfane pushed the lead back to 14 on its first possession of the second half, when Braman scampered 16 yards for a score.
The Warriors had a chance to trim the lead late, but their fourth and final turnover proved costly, as Rowles pounced on a loose ball at his own 3 to seal the win.
“We tend to have some brain farts,” Tonawanda head coach Joe Kelly said. “It’s a lot of guys who haven’t played a lot of football. I start three ninth-graders. I started probably three sophomores. But it is what it is. We played hard today. We didn’t take advantage of our turnovers and had turnovers at inopportune times.”
Turnovers were critical, but Braman’s performance out of the backfield gave Newfane a spark it has been looking for in the run game all season. A team that prides itself on running the ball effectively entered the game with one player picking up more than 100 yards all season.
Braman, himself, had 130 yards and one touchdown on 35 attempts coming into the game, but he had the best outing of his career. The senior gashed the Tonawanda defense for 159 yards and two touchdowns on 19 attempts, giving the Panthers a much-needed offensive boost.
“Chase is one of our best players. He’s a workout rat,” Nagel said. “Last week we threw four touchdowns and our quarterback ran for another two and Chase did what Chase did. But we knew we had to get him going today. We certainly did and he did a great job.”
Ryan Kramp finished 9 of 16 for 73 yards and two interceptions.
Newfane travels to Cardinal O’Hara for a 2 p.m. non-league game on Oct. 9. Tonawanda hosts Akron at 7 p.m. on Oct. 9.
More on the Newfane football team’s recent surge will appear in Tuesday’s editions of the Lockport Union-Sun and Journal.
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.