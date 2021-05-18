NEWFANE — New year, some old dominant Newfane.
It had been nearly 15 months since Section VI had seen wrestling competition. The 2020-21 school year has had many twists and turns, including a wrestling season in the spring.
But one constant has kept intact: After winning a seventh straight Niagara-Orleans League title last year, the Panthers are on the hunt again, as they opened the 2021 Niagara and Orleans Counties 'super league' schedule with a 69-6 win Tuesday over visiting Lockport.
"I'm just glad for the kids. I was nervous we weren't gonna get anything in, and then doing that emotional roller coaster, and then finally being able to have this," said Newfane head coach Matt Lingle. "It's actually been nice because some of that expectation's off our team. ... And being able to kind of just get together as a team and just enjoy it together. So I've enjoyed it a little more than maybe a typical beginning of the year when we're wrestling."
Outside of the Lions' five forfeits, the Panthers earned pinfalls in six of their seven match wins. Leading the charge were defending Section VI champions Andy Lucinski and Aidan Gillings, both of whom wrestled up at 138 and 118 pounds, respectively. Lucinski earned his fall over Ethan Perkins, while Gillings was able to pin Aakarie Elias.
Adam Huntington, the defending Class C-D champion at 113, was also up in a weight class, as he earned a pin on Dakota Ward in the 132-pound bout. Eighth grader Ayden Buttery (110 pounds), Charles Larose (285) and Christian Corter (172) all notched win by falls as well, Corter's being the quickest of the night at 21 seconds.
Newfane's lone decision came from Lingle's son, Simon, as he took a 9-6 win over Lockport's Evan Chesko. The Lions had one lone win in the dual, Ryan Yurek's pin of Noah Roberts.
Lucinski, a two-time NYSPHSAA runner-up and University at Buffalo wrestling commit, was one of the many names local pundits clamored about returning for this season. With all the trials and tribulations throughout the past year, he's just as excited to be back on the mat.
"It's a great opportunity just to be on the mat, in our home gym, even just having a season this year it's a blessing, beyond a blessing, just to be on the mat and do what I love to do," said the three-time sectional champion. " ... I'm out here to do what I do; I'm out here to win, I want to win. I want to win a sectional, if we have a sectional; I want to win the team sectional, if we have a team sectional. I'm out here to win this season and my team is, too."
To coincide with what's been a historic run at Newfane, Lucinski hopes to have a "dominant" 2021 campaign. To get there will be a different path, as this season's slate will include Niagara Frontier League squads like Lockport, as well defending NFL champion Niagara Falls and reigning Section VI Class A champion Niagara Wheatfield.
"I think it's awesome. We get to wrestle new competition that we usually don't wrestle," Lucinski said. " ... It's just great. More opportunities to get on the mat."
Coach Lingle is also looking forward to the 'super league' schedule. He believes it's something that could set up a new wrinkle for years to come, as well as answer some of the what-ifs about who may be Niagara County's top program in any given year.
"I think it's a different challenge for us. I think we get our respect but it's nice to say, 'Hey, we're gonna try to take on the whole county,'" Lingle said.
"And (to) see if we can be large school-small school county champs, I think that's the goal. It gives some drive for our kids that maybe weren't gonna be sectional champions, weren't gonna be the league champions that we normally would be. They have something else to look forward to and try to work for, that's been cool. I think it's interesting to see what happens in the future with it."
Lockport head coach Bill Morello shared how tough the move to the spring has been with some student-athletes taking on dual-sport duties. The Lions' top returner, sectional runner-up Kevin Daskavitz, was unable to attend Tuesday's match due to baseball commitments. This is also exacerbated by a list of roughly seven Lockport starters who are out due to parents withholding their kids with COVID concerns.
Also giving the Lions trouble has been the cut down to 13 weight classes this year, as Morello noted how several of his top grapplers reside in the same division. But that doesn't mean the Lockport head man won't do a fair share of teaching this spring.
"The focus for our kids is just to wrestle hard and improve for next year," Morello said. "We're gonna try to get in as many matches for our kids as we can in this short, month and a half of our season."
Lockport will look to shake off Tuesday's loss at 5 p.m. Thursday when it hosts crosstown rival Starpoint. Newfane will return to the mat the same night and time, as the Panthers visit Lewiston-Porter for a tri-match with the Lancers and Wilson.
