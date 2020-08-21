Newfane's Andy Lucinski commits to UB wrestling

Andy Lucinski has made a childhood dream come true.
One of Newfane's most accomplished wrestlers is set to stay right at home, as the rising senior announced his commitment to the University at Buffalo on Aug. 3 via Twitter. A three-time Section VI champion and two-time NYSPHSAA runner-up, Lucinski will join a long list of Western New York standouts to become Bulls.
It's one thing to get to the Division I level, but it's another to get there at your dream school.
"It feels great. It's kind of surreal, I probably haven't really felt the full impact of it yet," said Lucinski, who's posted a 49-9 record throughout his varsity tenure. "I feel ... proud to be staying home representing the school that I've wanted to go to since I was like 8 years old."
The former sectional champ at both 99 and 106 pounds looked at the COVID-19 quarantine as a blessing due to his extended amount of time to train. With his college decision out of the way, Lucinski anticipates this season being a big prep year before he heads to Alumni Arena.
Newfane head coach Matt Lingle has known Lucinski even longer than he's coached him, so he's seen this progression take shape over the years.
"Seeing him grow up in this sport he's always taken it seriously, like he said, since he was 8," Lingle said. "He's been wearing the UB shirts, going up there to train. It's just really great to see that not only is he a great wrestler, but he's becoming that leader on the team and really adding to his repertoire of being a leader, on the mat and off the mat. ... This just culminates all that hard work he's put in on both the mental piece and the physical piece."
Lingle admires Lucinski's humble nature, as well as his strong work ethic and willingness to work, regardless of who's in the room or who's on the mat. Lucinski has already taken leadership into his own hands, even running the team's warm-up sessions in practice last season.
The Panthers coach even joked that it won't be as much about his staff working with Lucinski, rather the latter working with the staff to get the best out of their group.
"He just wants to be the best, so I think that's gonna serve him well," Lingle said. " ... I think he's gonna take on even more of a leadership role on how things are run, even this year. So I think that's an important piece to show the kids like this is what you get for putting the time and effort in. He's definitely a leader in Western New York on skill development and teaching, and kids really can buy into that, so he's definitely gonna be an integral part of what we do this year and our success on the mat."
Lucinski has even reached out to some of Newfane's up-and-coming grapplers to keep in their ears during the pandemic. The three-time state rep wants to lead by example, as he hopes that's what takes the forefront in the Panthers' culture.
Although it might be a like a long shot as to if Lucinski can atone for losses in the state finals in 2019 and 2020 — with most state competition being shelved due to concerns over the coronavirus — he can still join historic ranks by securing a fourth Section VI crown. Until then, the rising senior will be hoping and praying for a season.
"That would mean everything to me. I want that state tournament to happen, but another section title would be awesome," Lucinski said. "I'm just working everyday ... I want to be the best. I mean it's in my sight, I want it. That's what I've wanted since I was about ten years old. But I'm just working everyday to do even better things. ... It would mean everything to get that section title. I wanted to be a four-time section champ and a four-time state (rep) but that might not be able to happen, so four-time section champ would be amazing."
