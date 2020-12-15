Twinning did all sorts of winning in Niagara County high school athletics this fall.
Along with Lewiston-Porter’s Woodses and Royalton-Hartland’s Choates, Newfane had its own pair standout twins in Trevor and Taylor Heschke. But unlike those previously mentioned duos, the Heschkes had a much more unconventional fall.
TWO-SPORT TREVOR
Trevor was a vital boys soccer player for the Panthers, as he took home the Niagara-Orleans League player of the year award and was named an All-Western New York small school selection as a midfielder. While he was handling business on the field, Trevor also split his time golfing for Newfane.
The result? Another first team All-N-O selection, as he and Sam Capen were the Panthers’ lone first-team honorees.
“It was definitely crazy for that couple of weeks there with the golf season and soccer,” Trevor said. “It seemed like every day was a mix of both. And as far as the soccer season, it was, again, very short, so (I’m) just glad we got it in, glad to make the playoffs and have a successful year with the player of the year award. It was great.”
This made for a unique summer of training, as Trevor had to balance preparations for two seasons. Thankfully, he and his sister were able to get late-night training sessions in using their at-home equipment.
Trevor had a groundbreaker really create the mold for him during the 2019-20 school year. Newfane’s Josh Everett was on his way to playing four sports — and potentially a fifth, if given the clearance — before the spring season was scrapped.
Before the coronavirus shut down the spring, Everett played football in the fall, hooped for the basketball team and wrestled under coach Matt Lingle in the winter, and looked to play lacrosse and possibly baseball to close the year. Building a strong friendship with Everett over the years, Trevor got his idea to play as many sports as possible.
“I’ve grown up with Josh pretty much my whole life, so a lot of things that he did I’ve kind of looked up to,” said Trevor, who intends to play basketball and baseball this school year, and will be open to playing any other spring sports if given the chance. “So when he decided to do the sporting thing, that’s what kind of sparked me to try something new.”
Newfane boys soccer coach Erik Harrington said it was great seeing Trevor double up on the all-league selections, which seemed like a far cry with COVID’s impact looming. Despite playing soccer and golfing, Trevor was able to seamlessly fit both into his schedule, thanks in large part to the golf season’s rapid pace running early in the fall as leagues tried to beat the incoming cold weather.
Harrington believes having his time freed up for the second half of the soccer schedule gave Trevor and the team a boost, as the Panthers went 4-1 to close the regular season. Although Trevor tied for the N-O lead with nine assists to go with his five goals, Harrington shared how the senior’s game was much bigger than the stat sheet.
“He’s kind of a unique player. Most of the players of the year, they’re big-time goal scorers,” Harrington said. “ ... They kind of lead mostly at that offensive end. But Trevor’s a great two-way player. ... He’s just as good on defense as he is on the offense. But for me, I was a first-year varsity soccer coach, he’s like that quarterback out there for me.”
Harrington added: “Trevor’s just all hustle and just winning the balls at midfield, the 50-50s, that’s the biggest part of his game.”
Panthers golf coach Mike Capen was so pleased with the amount of work Trevor put in this summer, coming off a 2019 season where he only golfed in seven matches. This work vaulted Trevor and his play, as he finished as the No. 5 golfer in the N-O.
“He really worked hard to improve his game and that’s tough to do for golf. Golf’s a hard sport,” Capen said. “He really worked hard at it. And to be all-league in both sports, that’s just awesome. ... I don’t know if we’ll see someone like this again. We’ll be hard pressed to have somebody come along like this and be able to do what Trevor did this fall.”
TAYLOR’S TIME
Taylor enjoyed her fair share of success too, also earning a first team All-N-O nod for cross country. It was a pleasant surprise for the senior, who was competing in XC for the first time.
After being selected as a second team All-N-O girls soccer in 2019, Taylor was at a crossroads. She could return to the Lady Panthers soccer squad or she could join the cross country team, one of Western New York’s best in recent years.
Taylor decided to go with the latter and hasn’t looked back since.
“I wasn’t expecting anything since this was my first year of cross country. ... It was kind of a new experience for me to get into,” said Taylor, who helped Newfane notch its sixth straight N-O title and fifth straight Section VI Class C-1 championship on the girls side. “I’m really glad I made the switch over to it seeing my success.”
The interesting tidbit about Taylor joining the XC squad was head coach Michael Heitzenrater sought her out. Knowing how talented of an athlete she is, Heitzenrater planted the idea in Taylor’s head to give cross country a shot.
“I knew he was gonna help me and train me to get better and improve throughout the season,” Taylor said. “And he reached out to me about making the switch and he told me that I could make first team most likely and be one of the top girls on the team. So he really influenced me to make the switch as well.”
Heitzenrater couldn’t have been more right about how strong a runner Taylor could be. She performed so well she’s earned scholarship offers from programs like Canisius and Daemen.
Heitzenrater can recall a runner from years ago who became a state qualifier while competing during his first XC season as a senior, but Heitzenrater has never seen a situation as unique as Taylor’s.
“It was a difficult task because she’s somebody who has participated in soccer for a long time,” said Heitzenrater, as Taylor began playing soccer for Newfane in seventh grade. “And she’s very loyal and very dedicated to what she chooses to do. And since she’s participated in soccer for such a long period of time, it was a really tough choice for her to potentially switch to a different sport. And she kind of started to find a love for running and an enjoyment for it.”
Outside of playing soccer, Heitzenrater noticed Taylor running road races for fun in the area. Just seeing how well she performed without all the proper technique and training, and thinking of what sharing his knowledge as a veteran cross country coach could do, the idea of bringing Taylor over piqued Heitzenrater’s interest.
Heitzenrater’s advice was to do what made her happy as an athlete and to explain to friends that this was the best decision for herself. He’s glad she took the leap of faith, as Heitzenrater said adding “a determined, a dedicated and a perfectionist” in Taylor only bolstered the roster.
College coaches have clamored to hear about Taylor, this being her first varsity season. Heitzenrater repeatedly tells them, above all, she’s got the hardest parts down of being an athlete: hard work and dedication.
Taylor’s situation reminds Heitzenrater of himself as a kid, when a coach coaxed him into playing basketball so he’d join the track and field team. He followed through on his promise and it eventually led to him running for the cross country team.
“I just remember that happening to me and making those choices and not really knowing it,” Heitzenrater said.
“I think of where I am now like as a person and a coach, it’s like what would I have done if I had never followed that path? So ... when I recognize people who’d be successful, I always want to reach out to them and offer them that and if they choose to go a different direction, it is what it is. But at least I know that I reached out and did my best on my end.
“ ... And when something like Taylor happens, it makes you feel good because I’ve been there, I’ve seen that, I know how it can change somebody’s life. And that’s what we coach and teach for.”
Follow sports reporter Khari Demos on Twitter @riri_demos. Also, be sure to listen to the GNN Sports Podcast, on Spotify, Anchor, Apple Podcasts and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.